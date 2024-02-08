Subway Cares Foundation Supports NBT Scholarships with $25,000 Grant

ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), has received a $25,000 grant from the Subway Cares Foundation to accelerate NBT's scholarship fund for those enrolled in manufacturing career pathways such as skills training, certification, and degree programs.

Subway Cares Foundation's mission is to provide youth with greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance, and growth and leadership opportunities. Supporting tomorrow's leaders with tuition assistance aligns with NBT's scholarship program for students who have discovered manufacturing and want to pursue the advanced knowledge needed for industry careers.

"NBT is honored to partner with the Subway Cares Foundation," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "We are proud to work alongside them in this very important endeavor of striving to make education and vocational training more affordable."

Since its inception in 1990, NBT has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to a total of 749 students. The support from Subway Cares will allow NBT to distribute a substantial 24% increase in funds over last year, ensuring that additional aspiring manufacturers will benefit from this initiative. The application for fall 2024 scholarships is open through March 31. For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org/scholarships.

About the Subway Cares Foundation

The Subway Cares Foundation™ is an independent, 501(c)3 global non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting organizations that fuel the potential of tomorrow's leaders. Through distinct partnerships with leading non-profit organizations around the world, the Subway Cares Foundation brings meaningful impact to youth by providing them greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance, and growth and leadership opportunities. For more information, please visit subwaycares.org.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

CONTACT: Cindy Day, [email protected]

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)