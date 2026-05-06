Subway® Expands Beverage Lineup with poppi® Prebiotic Sodas

On May 7, Sub Club members can add a can to their sub order for free on the all-new Subway App and Subway.com

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is elevating its beverage lineup by introducing poppi prebiotic sodas to restaurants nationwide. Starting today, guests can enjoy a mouth-watering swirl of flavors and bubbles without the baggage in two of poppi's best-selling flavors: Strawberry Lemon and Orange. Both contain 5 grams of sugar and are crafted with ingredients you can love and prebiotics, perfectly complementing Subway's menu of better-for-you options. Prices may vary by location.

Starting today, Subway is introducing poppi prebiotic sodas to restaurants nationwide in two of poppi’s best-selling flavors: Strawberry Lemon and Orange.

"Subway has proven you can make great-tasting food with real ingredients, and poppi has done the same for soda," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "On May 7, get a free poppi with your favorite sandwich. Come taste what two better-for-you originals can do together."

Since its debut in 2020, poppi has sold more than a billion cans. Haven't tried it yet? On May 7, Subway is offering Sub Club loyalty members a free can of poppi with the purchase of any footlong or six-inch sandwich*. Redeem the offer at your local Subway or directly through the revamped Subway app at checkout – no promo code needed – and discover your new favorite, better-for-you pairing for your next meal.

"At poppi, we love making better-for-you choices more accessible and more fun, and there's no better partner for that than Subway. Launching with Subway allows us to meet consumers in a highly frequented, everyday setting and introduce more people to our delicious, modern take on soda," said Jenny Danzi, VP of Marketing, poppi.

To learn more about the new poppi lineup and sign up for Sub Club** to get your free can of poppi with sub purchase on May 7, download the latest Subway app or visit Subway.com.

*Valid at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® Sub Club members only. Must purchase a 6" or Footlong sub to redeem. 1 use. No substitution. Cannot combine with other offers. Valid only on 5/7/26.

**Sub Club available at participating restaurants and not on third-party delivery, catering, or purchases of gift cards. See Sub Club Terms and Conditions on subway.com for more information.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized. Around the world, Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value. Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

About poppi®

poppi is a prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen & Allison Ellsworth, poppi combines prebiotics and fruit juice to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering low-calorie soda with just 5 grams of sugar. The modern soda's brand-first, digital approach, cultural cache, and meteoric growth resulted in a record $1.95B dollar sale to PepsiCo in 2025. Since its inception in 2020, the brand has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Alix Earle, Post Malone, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is available in 17 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Wild Berry, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange Cream, Cherry Cola, Alpine Blast, Cream Soda & Shirley Temple. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants