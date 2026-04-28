Subway® Introduces Its First-Ever Value Menu with 15 Entrees Under $5

Big flavor. Freshly made to order. All under $5.

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is setting the new standard with the debut of its first-ever value menu featuring 15 entrees under $5*. Arriving nationwide starting today, Subway's Fresh Value Menu offers guests what other on-the-go options have promised but never delivered: quality, variety, convenience and satisfying portions at an unmatched price. Freshly made, never fried – with most items boasting more than 20 grams of protein. No need to sacrifice to save on your next lunch or dinner.

Subway's new Fresh Value Menu, available nationwide starting April 28, features 15 entrees under $5.

Headlining Subway's inaugural value menu are the all-new Deli Faves, four classic and fully customizable six-inch sandwiches for $3.99*, including Subway's BLT, Cold Cut Combo® and the new Spicy Pepperoni and Ham & Salami. Deli Faves join Protein Pockets for $3.99** and Subway's Sub of the Day featuring a different six-inch every day of the week for $4.99*.

"Subway's Fresh Value Menu proves you don't have to choose between eating well and saving money," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "Your wallet and stomach deserve freshly-baked bread, real protein and the perfect combination of sauces and hand-chopped veggies – all for under $5*."

The new Fresh Value Menu includes:

Deli Faves: a new collection of deli-inspired six-inch fully-customizable subs: NEW Spicy Pepperoni: Aged pepperoni, Pepper Jack, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, creamy Sriracha NEW Ham & Salami: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard B.L.T.: Bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, mayo Cold Cut Combo ® : Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Bologna (all turkey-based), Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mayo





a new collection of deli-inspired six-inch fully-customizable subs: Protein Pockets: A new grab-and-go option with more than 20g of protein that launched earlier this year, blending real protein, hand-chopped veggies and fan-favorite sauces into a soft tortilla wrap: Baja Chicken : Grilled chicken, Monterey cheddar, smoky Baja Chipotle, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños Peppercorn Ranch Chicken : Grilled chicken, Monterey cheddar, zesty Peppercorn Ranch, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles Italian Trio : Black Forest ham, aged Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, garlic aioli Turkey Ham : Oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard





A new grab-and-go option with more than 20g of protein that launched earlier this year, blending real protein, hand-chopped veggies and fan-favorite sauces into a soft tortilla wrap: Sub of the Day: A $4.99* featured six-inch sub every day of the week. Add chips and a drink for just $2 more*** to keep you fueled throughout the day: Meatball Monday : Meatball Marinara Tuna Tuesday : Classic Tuna Sweet Onion Teriyaki Wednesday : Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki ® Turkey Thursday : Oven-Roasted Turkey Forest Ham Friday : Black Forest Ham BMT Saturday : Italian B.M.T. ® Spicy Italian Sunday : Spicy Italian

A $4.99* featured six-inch sub every day of the week. Add chips and a drink for just $2 more*** to keep you fueled throughout the day:

Explore the new Fresh Value Menu on the Subway App or Subway.com, or simply look up at the new yellow section of the menu at more than 18,0000 restaurants across the country. For even more deals and discounts, check out the Subway App and Subway.com.

*At participating U.S. restaurants. Prices higher in CA, WA, AK & HI. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Plus tax. Add-ons addt'l. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Prices higher on third-party delivery. Cannot combine with other offers.

**At participating U.S. restaurants. Prices higher in CA, WA, AK & HI. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Plus tax. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Prices higher on third-party delivery. Cannot combine with other offers.

***At participating U.S. restaurants. Prices higher in WA, AK, & HI. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Meal includes a 6" Sub of the Day, chips or 2 regular cookies, and a 20oz fountain drink. Upgrade to a Footlong Sub of the Day for $3 more. Add-ons and bottled beverages addt'l. Plus tax. Fountain drinks not available on delivery. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Prices higher on third-party delivery. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized. Around the world, Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants are independently owned and operated by thousands of dedicated franchisees who serve their local communities with great tasting, accessible food at a compelling value. Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants