Subway® Introduces a Limited Edition Sidekick Safe to Help Fans Protect Their Favorite Footlong Snacks

– Starting February 29, consumers can enter to win a free Sidekick Safe as demand for these irresistible Footlong Sidekicks remains high –

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® is giving away limited edition, portable Sidekick Safes to help fans keep their favorite new Footlong Cookies, Auntie Anne's® Footlong Pretzels and Cinnabon® Footlong Churros warm and safe from hungry eyes. Since debuting last month, fans have devoured over 9 million Footlong Sidekicks as demand has outpaced supply, especially for the Subway Footlong Cookie.

The Sidekick Safe features three compartments to hold each of the three Sidekicks, a keypad combination padlock, interior insulation and a long satchel strap for easy snacking on the go.

Subway fans can snag one of 100 limited edition Sidekick Safes by visiting SubwaySidekickSafe.com between February 29 and March 2, uploading a photo of themselves enjoying their favorite Footlong Sidekick and entering to win. Subway will randomly select 100 lucky winners to receive a free Sidekicks Safe to protect their sweet, salty and sought-after snacks.

Subway commissioned a team of engineers to develop a Sidekicks Safe prototype, which debuted at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, to help fans protect these coveted new menu items. Since then, this team of experts tweaked the design for a wider release. Each handcrafted, 39-inch Sidekick Safe includes three insulated footlong-sized storage units – one for each Footlong Sidekick – a keypad lock and a carrying strap for portable snack protection.

To learn more about Subway's new Footlong Sidekicks and find your nearest Subway restaurant, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees—a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners—who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants