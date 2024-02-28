Subway® Introduces a Limited Edition Sidekick Safe to Help Fans Protect Their Favorite Footlong Snacks

News provided by

Subway Restaurants

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Starting February 29, consumers can enter to win a free Sidekick Safe as demand for these irresistible Footlong Sidekicks remains high –

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® is giving away limited edition, portable Sidekick Safes to help fans keep their favorite new Footlong Cookies, Auntie Anne's® Footlong Pretzels and Cinnabon® Footlong Churros warm and safe from hungry eyes. Since debuting last month, fans have devoured over 9 million Footlong Sidekicks as demand has outpaced supply, especially for the Subway Footlong Cookie.

Continue Reading
The Sidekick Safe features three compartments to hold each of the three Sidekicks, a keypad combination padlock, interior insulation and a long satchel strap for easy snacking on the go.
The Sidekick Safe features three compartments to hold each of the three Sidekicks, a keypad combination padlock, interior insulation and a long satchel strap for easy snacking on the go.

Subway fans can snag one of 100 limited edition Sidekick Safes by visiting SubwaySidekickSafe.com between February 29 and March 2, uploading a photo of themselves enjoying their favorite Footlong Sidekick and entering to win. Subway will randomly select 100 lucky winners to receive a free Sidekicks Safe to protect their sweet, salty and sought-after snacks. 

Subway commissioned a team of engineers to develop a Sidekicks Safe prototype, which debuted at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, to help fans protect these coveted new menu items. Since then, this team of experts tweaked the design for a wider release. Each handcrafted, 39-inch Sidekick Safe includes three insulated footlong-sized storage units – one for each Footlong Sidekick – a keypad lock and a carrying strap for portable snack protection.

To learn more about Subway's new Footlong Sidekicks and find your nearest Subway restaurant, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees—a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners—who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com 

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Also from this source

SUBWAY® CELEBRATES NATIONAL COOKIE DAY IN A BIG WAY WITH A SNEAK PEEK OF ITS NEW FOOTLONG COOKIE

SUBWAY® CELEBRATES NATIONAL COOKIE DAY IN A BIG WAY WITH A SNEAK PEEK OF ITS NEW FOOTLONG COOKIE

Subway® is offering fans a first bite of its new footlong chocolate chip cookie, coming next month to restaurants nationwide. On National Cookie Day, ...
Subway® Names Jeff Shepherd as Chief Financial Officer

Subway® Names Jeff Shepherd as Chief Financial Officer

Subway, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, today announced the appointment of Jeff Shepherd as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shepherd...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.