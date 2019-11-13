Subway Restaurants Names John Chidsey CEO

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway Restaurants announced today that John Chidsey has been named Chief Executive Officer effective November 18, 2019.

John's career as a global franchise executive and senior leader for some of the world's well-known corporations spans brands in and outside of the food and beverage industries.

John was previously the Chairman and CEO of Burger King Holdings, Inc.

Prior to that, he served as Burger King's President and Chief Financial Officer and held other senior management positions.

Before joining Burger King, John served as Chairman and CEO for two corporate divisions of Cendant Corporation. He led the Vehicle Services Division, which included Avis Rent A Car, Budget Rent A Car Systems, PHH and Wright Express, and the Financial Services Division that included Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparation Services and various membership and insurance companies.

John also served in key international leadership roles with PepsiCo.

John received an undergraduate degree from Davidson College in North Carolina as well as MBA and JD degrees from Emory University in Georgia.

The owners of the privately held Subway brand issued the following statement, "We're very pleased to have John join our Subway family. His diverse business background and global food and beverage expertise will help us continue the evolution of the Subway brand. He will help drive our commitment to always deliver exceptional experiences for our guests and continued support for our franchise owners. Interim CEO Trevor Haynes will continue with the brand in the role of President North America."

"I am honored to be joining such an iconic global brand and I am most excited about the future of Subway. I look forward to learning from and working with the many constituents who have built this brand," said Chidsey.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

