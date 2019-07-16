Subway® Taps Cornell Graduate Students to Help Further Reduce Restaurant Waste

Students from Cornell's graduate M.B.A. Sustainable Global Enterprise (SGE) Immersion Program work on multidisciplinary teams to apply their knowledge to Corporate or NGO-sponsored projects focused on social and environmental issues. For Subway, the students' assignment is to develop recommendations to further reduce waste at the restaurant level across a network of more than 24,000 independently owned restaurants in the United States – all with varying local waste removal contracts, as well as differing state and local guidelines.

"Partnering with Cornell University's SGE Immersion Program allows us to tap into the next generation of business and sustainability leaders who will give us new insights and ideas for continuing to reduce waste at the restaurant level," said John Scott, Vice President Quality and Sustainability for Subway® restaurants. "This is an opportunity for these Cornell students and Subway to learn from each other while finding a way to improve communities," Scott said. "For the students, it's a chance to see the challenges and opportunities we face as a global company first hand and explore ways to address those challenges. And for Subway, we're thrilled to get a fresh and unique perspective from the students to help us find a different way to lighten our environmental footprint."

Working with Subway, students have immersed themselves in the brand's sustainability efforts, while working to address one of the world's most pressing concerns – waste reduction. The four-student Cornell team visited Subway restaurants to review current practices in front and back of house operations, surveyed more than 2,000 Franchise Owners on current waste management efforts and conducted extensive industry research.

Cornell SGE Immersion Program Director Professor Mark Milstein said, "Sustainability is a context for sharpening management decision-making skills, and businesses are in a unique position to address the world's most pressing problems. The SGE Immersion Program emphasizes the application of creativity, innovation and critical thinking to solve real business and sustainability problems. Immersing themselves in a business challenge like this one allows our M.B.A. students to hone those skills, while they offer a tremendous resource to companies like Subway."

Cornell M.B.A. candidate Pamela Graybeal, of Chadds Ford, PA, said, "This has been a great way for both parties to learn from one another. The complexity of waste management infrastructure across the U.S. has such a large impact on how a company like Subway--with its expansive network of store locations--can develop a waste management plan that works for all."

"After the Cornell students present their findings, we will thoroughly review their report and a project team will evaluate the feasibility of implementing their recommendations," said Andrea Seek, Director of Global Sustainability for Subway. "We know we will all be learning from this effort and are excited to use the students' work as a catalyst to drive future change."

To learn more about Subway's commitment to sustainability and environmental goals, visit Subway.com.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

