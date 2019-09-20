Success with Open Banking Depends on Navigating the Challenges of an Open API Framework to Deliver a Secure Customer Experience, Unisys to Tell Global Banking Leaders

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it will present on the future of open banking at Sibos London 2019 in London. Unisys' Vice President and Global Head of Financial Services Maria L. Allen will present on The Banker's stand (U121 – North Hall) on September 23 at 4:30 pm local time to explore how, despite the early anticipation, challenges with the new banking stack and open application programming interfaces (APIs) have inhibited some financial institutions from capitalizing on some of the market reforms and exciting new opportunities that were promised.

The presentation will tackle how financial institutions can be successful in the digital banking world in the era of open banking and build customer trust in an age of uncertainty. Unisys will also bring together industry leaders by hosting a roundtable discussion in partnership with The Banker.

"The potential is clear – but banks need to act now – the digital services and offerings made available by open banking can help financial institutions deliver a better customer experience, build trust and shape the banking model of the future. In effect, the aim of financial institutions must be to serve as a "one-stop-shop" for all their customers' payment and finance needs in order to gain a competitive edge in the market," said Allen.

Earlier this year, Unisys announced the availability of the latest version of its Elevate™ secure, omnichannel banking software platform that enables banks to adopt an open banking approach to deliver an unrivaled customer experience. Unisys helps financial institutions achieve digitalization with Elevate, an end-to-end, digital banking platform and suite of applications designed to help customers pay their bills on the go, transfer funds and apply for loans and mortgages anytime, anywhere – regardless of whether they are doing so on a mobile device or tablet, via an internet browser or inside a branch.

Last year, Unisys announced Monmouthshire Building Society (MBS) had selected Elevate to help provide its customers with digital current account services across multiple channels; enabling MBS to attract a new generation of customers.

More than 400 financial institutions worldwide rely on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' financial services capabilities, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

