SuccessKPI Accelerates Global Expansion and Revenue Growth with Strategic Sales Leadership Expansion

As contact centers transition from legacy systems to AI-enhanced platforms, SuccessKPI is aggressively investing to scale operations, expand its global footprint and strengthen its enterprise go-to-market engine. The company has expanded its marketing and finance organizations to support disciplined growth and operational scalability. SuccessKPI has also increased its international infrastructure with data centers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, and plans to extend into the Middle East and Australia in 2026 to support rising demand in emerging markets.

"The CX and WEM market is entering a structural transformation driven by AI automation and measurable ROI," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "Enterprises and outsourcing providers are moving beyond insight dashboards to systems that drive performance and operational outcomes. We are investing aggressively in sales, marketing, finance and product development to extend our reach to capture this high-growth, high-margin opportunity at global scale."

To strengthen its enterprise sales execution, SuccessKPI has appointed Elliott Smith as Vice President of Sales, North America. Elliott will lead the North American sales organization with a focus on improving win rates, enterprise execution discipline, and account-based selling strategies. He joins SuccessKPI from Verint, where he spent 13 years, most recently serving as Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts, leading complex enterprise engagements across global markets.

In support of expanding recurring revenue and long-term customer value, Mike Ahnemann has been promoted to Vice President, Global Customer Success. He will lead Customer Success, Expert Services and SuccessKPI's CX Maturity initiatives to ensure customers achieve measurable business outcomes, accelerate time to value, and maximize return on AI-driven CX investments. Mike previously led strategic partnerships and customer engagements where he achieved significant value realization for SuccessKPI's top customers and partners.

Further strengthening its growth strategy, Ankush Khurana has been promoted to Head of Global Solutions Consulting, responsible for pre-sales strategy and building partner- and customer-focused demonstrations that clearly articulate the operational and financial impact of SuccessKPI's AI-powered CX platform. Ankush's advancement reflects a distinguished tenure as Principal Solutions Consultant, during which he played a vital role in shaping enterprise solutions strategy for SuccessKPI.

Additionally, Chetan Khurana has joined SuccessKPI as Principal Consultant, Strategic Projects, where he will guide enterprises in assessing their CX maturity, shaping future–ready transformation roadmaps, and accelerating movement up the maturity spectrum. His role will bring the structure and velocity enterprises need to unlock measurable improvements in line with their strategic imperatives. Chetan brings extensive experience from IBM and Tata Consultancy Services, spearheading delivery, business transformation and experience–centric design initiatives for large enterprises.

SuccessKPI also recently announced expansions in marketing and finance with Dave Toliver appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Liu promoted to Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

The global contact center outsourcing market is projected to reach $163.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is being fueled by enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis — technologies that are redefining workforce engagement management and driving measurable gains in service quality, compliance and profitability.

These leadership investments reflect SuccessKPI's commitment to building a world-class global sales and customer success organization capable of supporting complex, multi-region enterprise deployments. By aligning its go-to-market strategy with accelerating global demand for AI-automated customer experience and workforce engagement management solutions, SuccessKPI is positioning itself to drive sustainable revenue growth, expand enterprise market share and increase customer loyalty.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native Customer Experience (CX) and Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 and 2025 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

