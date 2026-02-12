SuccessKPI Drives 50% Global Growth in CCaaS with Invisible AI WEM Platform, New Investments in Marketing and Finance

Appoints Dave Toliver CMO; David Liu CFO

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) provider, reported over 50% global revenue growth in 2025 driven by double-digit annual increases on sales of their invisible AI-powered WEM platform in the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market.

While their largest market is North America, similar double-digit increases were recorded by SuccessKPI in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions where AI-powered WEM adoption is highest. Government, logistics and healthcare were the leading adoption and revenue-generating verticals for SuccessKPI solutions, such as Automated Quality Monitoring (Auto-QM), Agent Observability, AI Deep Prompts and Topic Miner. These innovations help customers analyze up to 100% of contact center interactions across multiple languages, surface compliance risks, coach agents dynamically and detect emerging customer intent and operational patterns — all at speed and scale.

The strong growth is driven primarily from large enterprises and government agencies that have complex operations requiring a strong focus on optimizing customer experience (CX) and using AI to drive automation.

Recognizing the opportunity to scale operations and capture high-growth, high-margin market segments increasingly demanding AI-automated WEM technology, SuccessKPI has increased their global footprint with data centers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, and plans to extend into the Middle East in 2026. In addition, the company has invested in newly expanded marketing and finance departments.

"We are thrilled to report another year of strong growth and even more excited about the growing demand for SuccessKPI's own invisible AI that works seamlessly behind the scenes to improve contact center performance," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "In line with our raised expectations, I am announcing the appointment of two savvy veteran leaders – Dave Toliver for marketing and David Liu for finance – to capitalize on these emerging market opportunities."

Dave Toliver has joined SuccessKPI as chief marketing officer (CMO) to extend the company's reach in established and emerging markets for AI WEM. Toliver brings nearly 30 years of experience driving demand for innovative tech companies such as Genesys, MicroStrategy, Ellucian, and most recently HSI, where he helped to double revenue through organic sales growth and by acquisition.

David Liu has advanced within SuccessKPI to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Liu leverages 20+ years' experience within the company and in finance roles at GE Capital, Citigroup and Amazon. He will oversee Finance, Corporate Development and HR, driving financial strategy and strengthening SuccessKPI's operating model as the company continues to grow.

SuccessKPI continues to advance among the market leaders of Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) 2025 for the third straight year. Frost & Sullivan also named SuccessKPI as a 2025 Global Customer Value Award Leader winner based on their competitive workforce management, conversation analytics, automated quality monitoring and agent assistance combined into a single SaaS-based solution.

"Their focus on value creation, transparency and continuous improvement has made SuccessKPI a trusted partner for enterprises modernizing their customer engagement strategies," said Frost & Sullivan analyst Ankita Singh, Industry Principal.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native workforce engagement management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 and 2025 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

