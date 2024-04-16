SuccessKPI Appoints Josh Abich as Chief Revenue Officer to Manage AI-Powered Hypergrowth

Sales veteran joins the contact center analytics leader to head revenue generation.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native CCaaS insight provider and a leader of the current 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization (WFO) Radar report, today announced the appointment of Josh Abich as chief revenue officer (CRO) to help the company harness and manage its continuing AI-powered hypergrowth ascent.

Abich, of the Washington D.C. area, assumes responsibility for revenue-related functions including sales, customer success, delivery, customer support and sales engineering. He will work to unify and optimize the teams that have helped SuccessKPI generate high double and triple-digit growth over the past five years as the company has embraced artificial intelligence and committed to an ambitious, transparent, and responsible AI strategy and roadmap.

"Josh is a proven revenue leader with an extensive track record of driving meaningful and predictable growth," said Dave Rennyson, CEO, SuccessKPI. "We look forward to applying his expertise to the escalating demand for our AI-powered capabilities which help our global enterprise customers improve outcomes for agents, supervisors, and executives."

Abich joins SuccessKPI from TravelBank where he served as Chief Revenue Officer since 2018, overseeing GTM functions across sales, marketing, customer success and implementation. Previously he was vice president of sales, mid-market at Genesys from 2013 to 2018. Abich joined Genesys as a part of its acquisition of Angel where he had served as Sales Director for four years.

"SuccessKPI is at a pivotal stage of growth in an exciting space. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team, extensive group of partners, and to help put this innovative platform to work solving real business problems for our customers," said Abich. "Our commitment to transformative outcomes is what positions us for continued hypergrowth and establishes new benchmarks for success in contact centers worldwide."

About SuccessKPI: SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

