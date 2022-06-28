SuccessKPI Insight and Action Platform Available on Genesys® AppFoundry

AI-driven Contact Center platform combines with Genesys customer experience platform to deliver an unprecedented understanding of and ability to delight customers.

CHANTILLY, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc. , a leading cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, announced its solutions are available on GenesysAppFoundry®, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees, and optimize their workforce.

The SuccessKPI insight and action platform is an on-demand experience analytics solution that Genesys customers can activate within minutes to provide contact center management and agents with an actionable 360-degree view of customer interactions across channels. The solution provides instant access to dozens of visualizations, and reports combined with the power of real-time playbooks and alerts to drive better business outcomes and an improved customer experience.

With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper-personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement.

The SuccessKPI platform transcribes audio files in more than 30 languages and identifies key topics and themes which decode agent and customer intent and sentiment. The patented Playbook Builder™ makes it easy to define and implement workflows that drive better business outcomes by examining multi-channel interactions and determining which transactions need immediate response and which should be examined later.

Customers can easily blend speech and text results, playbook data, and conversation metrics in the enterprise BI and data warehouse layer with Genesys Cloud CX™ data and SuccessKPI providing a full 360-degree view of the business.

"By combining these two platforms, Genesys customers have unprecedented opportunities to understand what is happening inside each conversation, to react in real time, and drive better business outcomes across the enterprise," says Dave Rennyson, CEO and co-founder of SuccessKPI.

SuccessKPI solutions available on AppFoundry include:

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of SuccessKPI's Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit the AppFoundry here .

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com .

