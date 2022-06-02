SuccessKPI Joins Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace

CHANTILLY, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc. , an insight and action platform provider, today announced the launch of its 'all-in-one' cloud analytics insight and action platform on Talkdesk® AppConnect™ , enabling businesses to seamlessly combine SuccessKPI insight and action platform with their existing Talkdesk CX Cloud™ solution.

Talkdesk AppConnect is an industry-leading customer experience solutions marketplace featuring a broad range of advanced applications, out-of-the-box integrations, devices, and services that give businesses the flexibility to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. With more than 80 available solutions, AppConnect provides enterprises with access to all the tools they need to remain agile and flexible in response to today's evolving customer needs.

SuccessKPI's 'all-in-one' platform provides contact center managers and agents with the actionable 360-degree insight into customer needs and expectations they need to delight customers while driving profitable business outcomes. The unified platform includes contact center analytics, speech and text analytics, transcription, quality management, SuccessKPI Playbooks™, and reporting and visualization.

SuccessKPI insight and action platform, and all AppConnect offerings, are fully vetted and available in a streamlined interface that makes buying and connecting simple. Customers can also try many AppConnect applications before purchasing to ensure they build the best contact center stack for their needs.

"Partnering with Talkdesk enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation," shared Dave Rennyson, Co-Founder and CEO of SuccessKPI. "The two companies share a common vision of enabling contact centers to power better customer experiences through AI, automation and actionable insights."

"With the addition of SuccessKPI to Talkdesk AppConnect, businesses can quickly and easily gain AI-based, real-time insights to further enhance the experiences they provide their customers and leverage those experiences to create a competitive advantage in the market," said Robert Gavin, vice president of alliances and technology partners, Talkdesk.

