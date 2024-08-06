SuccessKPI Triples Growth in Latin America

AI-powered analytics and actions fuel rapid growth

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native, workforce engagement management platform provider and a leader of the current 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization (WFO) Radar report, has tripled (3X) its user base in Latin America (LATAM) since 2021, with growth driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, the company reported today.

In 2020-2021, SuccessKPI launched AI-powered insights and automatic actions into LATAM customer deployments, triggering a dramatic rise in demand and growth. That corresponded with SuccessKPI's recognition as Genesys Partner of the Year in Brazil, its largest LATAM market. The company then launched its global channel partner program in 2022, with deeper support in LATAM.

In a recent global study by Forrester Consulting, Latin American operators reported the highest success rate for migrating their contact centers to the cloud at 63%. Globally, four out of five (79%) of contact center operators surveyed indicated that the right cloud toolset is the key to top CX performance.

Grupo Multi, a diversified consumer goods company with 59 brands and over 7,000 products based in São Paulo, Brazil, has been recognized for their use of SuccessKPI's AI-powered platform. In 2023 they were awarded a Prêmio ClienteSA award for best in Brazilian CX for "analyzing interactions, changing processes and customer sentiment."

"SuccessKPI allowed us to break the paradigm of monitoring and follow-up, because with the platform we were able to monitor 100% of the operation and generate an intelligent dashboard capable of filtering the status and progress tabulations with precision and thus allowing Grupo Multi to clearly identify at which stage of the service the attendants need to improve, facilitating specific feedback and continuous improvement of the after-sales service, generating a better experience for the consumer," said Amanda Alves, Service Manager of Grupo Multi.

"Grupo Multi leverages AI, automation and real time analytics to improve customer experience outcomes," said Dave Rennyson, founder and CEO of SuccessKPI. "While identifying and resolving the root causes of CX issues is the stated objective, the ultimate business result is increased customer loyalty and revenue, as indicated by global contact center operators and the SuccessKPI enterprise customer base. This type of use case has been gaining strong momentum in the Latin America CX community, and globally."

