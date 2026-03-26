SUEWALLST, LLP: INSTITUTIONAL RGNX HOLDERS FACE PORTFOLIO LOSSES FROM GENE THERAPY FRAUD

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in REGENXBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) during the period between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) Suewallst.

RGNX shares declined $2.40 per share, or 17.8%, in a single trading session on January 28, 2026, after the FDA placed a clinical hold on the Company's RGX-111 gene therapy program following discovery of a CNS tumor in a trial participant. The Court has set April 14, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, and asset managers that held RGNX positions during the Class Period should assess whether fiduciary obligations require evaluation of recovery options. A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland alleging that REGENXBIO and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the safety profile of RGX-111, a gene therapy candidate for severe MPS I (Hurler syndrome). The lawsuit contends that management repeatedly assured investors that Phase I/II trials showed "no drug-related serious adverse events" while material safety risks, including the potential for CNS neoplasm, were not disclosed.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders with fiduciary duties may be obligated to evaluate participation in securities class actions where portfolio companies are alleged to have made material misrepresentations

to have made material misrepresentations Lead plaintiff appointment allows institutional investors to select counsel, oversee litigation strategy, and ensure the class recovery is maximized

Serving as lead plaintiff involves no out-of-pocket cost; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained

Institutions that do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and retain the right to participate in any recovery

ERISA-governed plans holding RGNX should evaluate whether plan fiduciaries fulfilled their duty of prudence in light of the alleged misrepresentations

misrepresentations The PSLRA favors institutional investors with substantial losses for lead plaintiff appointment

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The action asserts that REGENXBIO's stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period as the Company highlighted "positive interim safety, tolerability, and biomarker data" from its RGX-111 program. When the FDA clinical hold and CNS tumor finding were disclosed on January 28, 2026, the resulting 17.8% single-day decline allegedly removed artificial inflation from the stock price. The complaint charges that the November 2023 decision to de-prioritize RGX-111 itself reflected internal awareness of safety concerns that were not adequately communicated to investors.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs helps ensure rigorous oversight of litigation and maximizes recovery for all class members who held RGNX during the period when safety risks were allegedly concealed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Request an institutional investor loss assessment or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com