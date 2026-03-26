SUEWALLST, LLP: INSTITUTIONAL SMR HOLDERS FACE FIDUCIARY REVIEW

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) during the period May 13, 2025 through November 6, 2025 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) Suewallst.

NuScale shares fell from a Class Period high above $57 to $17 per share, a decline exceeding 70%, after revelations that the Company's exclusive commercialization partner lacked the operational history and qualifications attributed to it by management. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on April 20, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other fiduciaries that held SMR shares during the Class Period should assess whether their portfolios sustained losses traceable to allegedly misleading statements about NuScale's partnership with ENTRA1 Energy LLC. The lawsuit contends that NuScale portrayed ENTRA1 as a seasoned energy infrastructure platform while ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated a significant project in the nuclear power sector. NuScale committed hundreds of millions of dollars to this entity, including a $495 million payment tied to a single agreement.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders evaluating this action should consider the following:

Fiduciaries have an obligation to evaluate available legal remedies when portfolio assets decline due to alleged securities fraud

securities Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

NuScale's quarterly net loss ballooned to $532 million from $46 million in the prior year period, driven by payments to an allegedly unqualified partner

unqualified partner Potential milestone payments to ENTRA1 could exceed $3 billion under the Partnership Milestones Agreement

Institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the case are generally favored for lead plaintiff selection under the PSLRA

No out-of-pocket cost is required to serve as lead plaintiff or participate as an absent class member

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

For ERISA-governed plans that held SMR shares, plan fiduciaries should evaluate whether continued inaction regarding available claims is consistent with their duty of prudence. The allegations in this case center on management's repeated public endorsements of ENTRA1's capabilities, which the complaint charges were materially misleading given ENTRA1's actual operating history.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures vigorous representation for the entire class and brings meaningful oversight to case strategy and settlement evaluation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com