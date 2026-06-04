SueWallSt Reminds LKQ Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 22, 2026 - LKQ

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reports that a securities class action has been filed against LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased LKQ stock between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025

Lost money on your LKQ investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

LKQ shareholders watched the stock suffer successive declines of $7.28, $5.53, $4.87, and $6.88 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 22, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

When LKQ announced its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select in February 2023, the company assured investors the deal carried "minimal integration risk." Yet as the securities action alleges, FinishMaster was already hemorrhaging major customers at that very moment. The complaint contends that LKQ executives had direct access to FinishMaster's client records once the acquisition closed on August 1, 2023, and that by October 2023, the former CEO discussed trends in FinishMaster's customer base while failing to reveal the ongoing attrition.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The lawsuit chronicles a pattern of alleged insider knowledge contrasted with reassuring public statements:

February 2023: LKQ represented the acquisition would "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth" while, as later admitted, customer losses were already underway

LKQ represented the acquisition would "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth" while, as later admitted, customer losses were already underway October 2023: The former CEO discussed FinishMaster's customer base trends "now that we've owned the business for a few months," yet the action claims no disclosure of key client departures was made

The former CEO discussed FinishMaster's customer base trends "now that we've owned the business for a few months," yet the action claims no disclosure of key client departures was made February 2024: Management declared the integration was "ahead of schedule" and projected exceeding $55 million in synergies, as alleged , without revealing the competitive pricing pressure driving customers away

Management declared the integration was "ahead of schedule" and projected exceeding $55 million in synergies, as , without revealing the competitive pricing pressure driving customers away April 2024: LKQ raised its synergy target to $65 million on the same day it lowered financial guidance, and the CEO who oversaw the acquisition departed the company

LKQ raised its synergy target to $65 million on the same day it lowered financial guidance, and the CEO who oversaw the acquisition departed the company October 2024: LKQ finally admitted FinishMaster losses began "pre-acquisition or pre-closing," confirming what the complaint alleges executives knew for nearly two years

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The securities action maintains that the former CEO sold over $14 million in personally held LKQ shares during the Class Period. This timing, the lawsuit asserts, reinforces the inference that executives understood the gap between their public optimism and FinishMaster's deteriorating competitive position. The complaint charges that each quarterly reassurance about synergy acceleration and margin improvement was issued while management possessed knowledge that competitors were systematically undercutting LKQ on price.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (888) SueWallSt.

About SueWallSt

SueWallSt represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by June 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: When did LKQ Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 27, 2023 to July 23, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures causing significant cumulative stock declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LKQ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges LKQ made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success of its $2.1 billion Uni-Select acquisition and FinishMaster integration, concealing that major customers were leaving and market share was eroding. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply across multiple disclosures.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com