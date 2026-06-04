SueWallSt Reminds Phreesia, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 13, 2026 - PHR

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the Phreesia Securities Action Where Shareholders Lost $3.03 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 13, 2026. Investors who purchased Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) securities between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Phreesia shares fell 27%, a loss of $3.03 per share, after the Company slashed its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook from $545-$559 million to $510-$520 million on March 30, 2026. A securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware alleges Phreesia and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's revenue growth projections while concealing deteriorating pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), courts appoint a lead plaintiff to oversee the litigation on behalf of the entire class. In the Phreesia action, the court will select among competing applicants the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the claims who can fairly and adequately represent the class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor who suffered the greatest documented losses from purchases of PHR stock between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026

There is no minimum loss amount required to apply; however, applicants must demonstrate purchases during the class period

The lead plaintiff selects and directs lead counsel, approves litigation strategy, and reviews any proposed settlement

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys are compensated only from any recovery obtained for the class

An investor who does not seek lead plaintiff status remains a class member and retains the right to participate in any recovery

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests. In the Phreesia case, the court will evaluate which applicant's losses best align with the interests of all investors who purchased PHR shares at allegedly inflated prices." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 13, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. This process typically takes several weeks. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff and lead counsel will file a consolidated complaint and the litigation proceeds through discovery and, potentially, trial or settlement.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased PHR securities during the class period but do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not required to take any action at this time. Absent class members retain their right to share in any future recovery and will receive notice of any proposed settlement with an opportunity to submit a claim.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before July 13, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com