SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2026 in BitGo Holdings, Inc. Lawsuit - BTGO

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About BitGo's Digital Asset Sales Margin Compression and Bitcoin Treasury Losses

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased BTGO securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BitGo's Digital Asset Sales segment generated revenue by taking a percentage-based fee on trading volume executed through its platform. That fee model meant that when the underlying assets lost value, BitGo's revenue shrank in lockstep. The complaint contends that the Company's Offering Documents and subsequent public statements obscured the depth of this vulnerability, projecting confidence while the segment's economics deteriorated sharply.

For full year 2025, BitGo reported a net loss of $14.8 million, a reversal from $156.6 million in net income the prior year. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 7, 2026.

The Alleged Margin Collapse in Digital Asset Sales

BitGo's Digital Asset Sales segment operated on razor-thin spreads. The filing states that the quarterly margin in this segment fell from 0.47% to 0.21% year-over-year, a decline of more than 55%. At the same time, the Company's take rate dropped to approximately 24 basis points in Q4 2025 and 21 basis points for the full year. As set forth in the complaint, the Company's Offering Documents failed to adequately convey how severely a downturn in digital asset prices would compress these already narrow margins.

Bitcoin Treasury Management and Unrealized Losses

Beyond trading margins, BitGo held digital assets on its own balance sheet. The complaint recounts that BitGo attributed its swing from annual profitability to a $14.8 million net loss to "declines in digital asset prices impacting the Company's Bitcoin treasury." Q4 2025 alone produced a $50 million net loss, which the Company said was "primarily driven by unrealized losses on the company's digital asset treasury due to falling digital asset prices." The action claims these treasury risks were understated in the Offering Documents despite being a foreseeable consequence of the Company's own asset-holding strategy.

Alleged Operational Deterioration by the Numbers

Digital Asset Sales margin fell from 0.47% to 0.21%, a compression of more than 55% year-over-year

Full-year take rate declined to approximately 21 basis points, below analyst expectations of 27 basis points

Q4 2025 net loss reached $50 million versus $129.4 million net income in the prior-year quarter

Staking revenue of $385.0 million declined 16% year-over-year, with Q4 staking revenue down approximately 64%

Assets staked fell 51% year-over-year to $15.6 billion due to lower digital asset prices

prices Q1 2026 net loss widened to $60.7 million from $25.7 million in Q1 2025

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the Company's exposure to digital asset price declines. A margin compression of this magnitude in a core revenue segment, combined with substantial treasury losses, suggests the risks disclosed at the time of the IPO may have materially understated the Company's vulnerability." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered. Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: How much did BTGO stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.71%, a decline of $1.43 per share, after BitGo disclosed a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 and significant margin compression in its Digital Asset Sales segment. A subsequent disclosure on May 13, 2026 caused an additional 17.2% decline. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTGO lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges BitGo made materially false or misleading statements regarding the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to its business, including its Digital Asset Sales margins and Bitcoin treasury exposure. When the true financial impact was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BTGO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTGO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com