SugarHouse Online Casino Winner Hits Mega Jackpot On First Spin

"I thought this is not happening," said Lopes. "I couldn't believe I won that much money. I told my wife: I don't feel well. My legs are shaking. She said we need to get you to the emergency room. I told her no I'm not sick. I just won close to $194,000!"

"We are always happy for all of our winners, but we are especially excited about our biggest jackpot since we launched playsugarhouse.com a year and a half ago," Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "We love offering our players exciting games that provide real opportunities for significant winnings. We are constantly looking at new and innovative features and gaming opportunities that are all based around keeping our players happy."

This is the fourth time Divine Fortune, a game, has hit Mega jackpots for playsugarhouse.com players. The first was in May 2017 for $13,950. The second and third were both in September for $91,680 and $46,096. This fourth time was the charm for Lopes, a married father of a 6-year-old son.

"I want to use the money to save for him and also pay off bills," said Lopes. "I also plan on fixing up my house. I still can't believe this."

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 400 games players on playsugarhouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and virtual sports betting.

Lopes said he likes playing online and enjoys the convenience of not having to drive to Atlantic City. "You can play anytime," said New Jersey's latest online jackpot winner. "You're always just a smart phone away from having a fun time."

