SUGO Annual Ceremony Opening - Connect and Make Friends through Gaming Vibes!

News provided by

MOBILE ALPHA LIMITED

21 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th, SUGO, a product of MOBILE ALPHA LIMITED, officially kicks off its Annual Ceremony, where players can earn various rewards by completing tasks. In addition to in-game virtual rewards, participants stand a chance to win exciting rewards such as new Vehicles, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Pro 11, iWatch, AirPods, and a variety of physical merchandise.

SUGO, a leading social app focused on privacy and authenticity, allows users to engage in video and voice chats. Users can host themed voice rooms for online fun, set preferences to find like-minded friends, and share daily life experiences. SUGO combines elements of casual gaming and tasks to encourage proactive socialization, fostering diverse interactions and the exchange of exquisite and cool virtual gifts to deepen connections.

With user authentication and proximity-based search for nearby SUGO users, the app facilitates real connections and participation in both online and offline activities. SUGO incorporates privacy features to ensure user peace of mind.

Regularly hosting a variety of events, SUGO aims to engage online users, providing them with meaningful opportunities to meet diverse individuals.

The Annual Ceremony unfolds in two stages on December 12th and 22nd, each offering unique events and contents. Participants can unlock special rewards simply by completing the tasks.

The December 12th events include the Main Venue, User Venue, Room Venue, and Recharge Venue. Achieving specific conditions in the Main Venue give users a room gift bag accessible to everyone in the room. In the User Venue, users earn points by sending gifts, which can be exchanged for additional rewards, with a daily special reward to grabs. On December 22nd, anticipate the globally renowned Grand Ranking VIP Venue, the Host Venue featuring a grand jackpot gameplay, and the PK Venue where rewards are shared among participants. For detailed information on these events, users can refer to the official announcement to participate, win rewards, and seize the chance to meet and connect with more friends.

Seize the opportunity to join SUGO during the Annual Ceremony, enrich your personal life, and experience the best in online socializing fun!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302971/MECATR_PR.jpg

