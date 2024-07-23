Suit Up For The Summer of Energy With Limited-Edition 5-hour ENERGY® Cufflinks

Earlier this month, famous hype man and 5-hour ENERGY® superfan Flavor Flav debuted the cufflinks as his secret (energy) weapon during a dinner he threw in Los Angeles to celebrate the U.S. Women's Water Polo team and their sendoff to Paris. While these cufflinks look damn good, and add just the right amount of drip, they are about more than just style: They're about fueling up for the party — each pair is designed to hold a full 5-hour ENERGY® shot.

"I'm the ultimate 5-hour ENERGY® fan, so much so that when they first approached me with this idea I asked to be paid in 5-hour ENERGY® — ya boi needs it and loves it," revealed Flavor. "These new cufflinks are next level and make my go-to energy source the ultimate luxury accessory. As the first person to ever wear them, I'm so pumped to kick off this energizing trend, fill them with my favorite Grape Flavor, and wear them to my big events all summer."

While not everyone has a dinner with professional athletes coming up, chances are 5-hour ENERGY® fans have big events of their own this summer. That's because summertime is party time, and with more than 101K #datenightoutfit posts on TikTok1 and 3 billion wedding-related searches on Pinterest last year, we know people are looking for the energy to power through a season full of long ceremonies, long dinners, and even longer after parties.

To give 5-hour ENERGY® fans the opportunity to get their hands on the season's most stylish accessory, we're selling a limited number of the most energetic cufflinks for $1,000 — with two bottles of Flavor Flav's flavor FAVE, Grape Flavor Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® included, of course. Each set of cufflinks were created with 14K gold-plated sterling silver, black enamel, and stainless steel. We're dropping the cufflinks in a few waves, starting on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. ET at 5hourenergy.com.

But we're not stopping there. To power one lucky fan through a Summer of No FOMO, we're giving away enough 5-hour ENERGY® to last the entire summer. Fans can enter the 5-hour ENERGY® Summer of No FOMO sweepstakes starting Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. ET through August 23, 2024, at 5hourenergy.com.

"We're proud of the fact that 5-hour ENERGY® is an essential part of our fans' big events," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "As we continue to redefine what 5-hour ENERGY® can be, we're thrilled to offer a next-level way for fans to upgrade their accessory game while also keeping their favorite 5-hour ENERGY® flavor right at hand."

No matter what event you're bringing the energy to this summer, don't forget to tag and show us @5HourEnergy. It's time to suit up.

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand has evolved into a long-trusted line of products meant to get people through whatever each day brings. From its iconic shot size to a 16-oz carbonated drink, the brand has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get back on track. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® products, which are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourenergy.com.

