Suitcase Hospitality Group Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that French hotel group Suitcase Hospitality is continuing to deploy Infor's EzRMS revenue management solution across its properties to standardize its practices across all of its facilities. The cloud-based solution, based on AI (artificial intelligence) and its extensive learning capabilities, provides hospitality professionals with enhanced revenue management functionality and advanced tools to help improve customer service, in particular to better anticipate the commercial services to be offered to them.

Founded in 2015, Suitcase Hospitality Group develops, designs and operates its own hotels on a totally independent basis. Another of the group's distinctive features is that it owns a number of different brands and luxury hotels and boutique hotels (e.g. LAZ' Hotel & Spa) ranging from 2 to 5 stars, including Accor® (Mercure, Ibis Styles and Ibis Budget), Best Western Hotels & Resorts®, B&B Hotels® and Marriott International®. The group currently has five establishments in exploitation and aims to open three new ones per year.

Infor EzRMS enables Suitcase Hospitality to standardize processes across its various properties, automate revenue management, optimize room occupancy and independently analyze market data. The solution identifies its customers through the analysis of their purchasing behavior. Thus, each establishment of the Suitcase Hospitality group can better know and understand the specificities of its clientele and adapt its price offer accordingly.

The project with Infor began in 2019, and the Infor EzRMS revenue optimization solution is being systematically installed in each of the group's new hotels. "Beyond the rich functionality and ease of use of its solution, Infor has also demonstrated an extraordinary flexibility in its approach, as our hotels all have different configurations, systems and work habits," says. Estelle Izard, Suitcase Hospitality Group's director of revenue management. "The EzRMS solution was easily integrated into each hotel and each context, providing us with valuable, real-time data and intelligent recommendations that support our decision-making at every stage."

In France, the hotel and tourism sector was put to the test since 2019 as a result of the social crisis — strikes and 'yellow vest' demonstrations — and then the global health crisis. "But what surprised us with Infor was that their development teams immediately integrated data and forecasting algorithms related to these exceptional situations, such as COVID-19, into the EzRMS solution, allowing us to make even better decisions with even more reliable data," Izard says.

"The partnership we have established with Suitcase Hospitality is a real opportunity for us to demonstrate that our solutions are constantly evolving to meet the needs of the hospitality industry," said Christophe Rigault, Infor director of hospitality for southern Europe. "The social and health crises have brought disruption to the industry, but with Infor EzRMS, professionals have been able to work more rationally with a focus on business continuity, data accuracy and customer service excellence."

Infor has been a true technology partner to hospitality industry professionals for more than 20 years. Today, the company has more than 20,000 customers in the industry, including nine of the world's top 10 hotel brands. Small individual hotels as well as large hotel groups rely on Infor's solutions to manage their operations, specifically: front- and back-office property management, revenue management, and sales and restaurant management. To learn more about Infor's offerings for the hotel, hospitality and restaurant industry, visit https://www.infor.com/en-sg/industries/hospitality.

