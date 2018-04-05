Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub

"Sukhinder is a strong, dynamic leader who has founded and grown online marketplaces throughout her career," said eBay CEO Devin Wenig. "She is the right leader to lay the foundation for long term growth and continue StubHub's international expansion while delivering outstanding fan experiences."

Singh Cassidy succeeds Scott Cutler at StubHub, who recently became SVP and head of eBay's Americas business unit. Most recently, Singh Cassidy founded theBoardlist, a benefit corporation and premium talent marketplace for boards, started in the technology industry. She also founded Joyus, the first video commerce marketplace online, was CEO of Polyvore, the leading fashion and lifestyle platform and was previously the Founder & SVP of business development at leading fintech platform Yodlee. Singh Cassidy has also held senior leadership positions at Google, including President of Google's Asia Pacific and Latin America business for more than five years and started her career at Amazon and Merrill Lynch. She sits on the board of directors of Urban Outfitters and will remain Chairman of theBoardlist. Singh Cassidy will be based in StubHub's San Francisco headquarters.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is simple: help fans find fun. We connect fans with their favorite teams, shows and artists and introduce them to the ones they'll love next. As the largest ticket marketplace in the world, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever they want, through our desktop and mobile experiences, including our StubHub app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Android. Offering a superior fan experience at its core, StubHub reinvented the ticket resale market in 2000 and continues to lead it through innovation. Our industry firsts include the introduction of the first ticketing application, the first interactive seat mapping tool and the first live entertainment rewards program, Fan Rewards™. Our business partners include more than 130 properties in MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA, plus AEG, AXS and Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. With the acquisition of Ticketbis in August 2016, throughout the world, StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or YouTube.com/StubHub.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

