Sullivan Foundation Brings Relief and Support to North Carolina After Hurricane Helene and Launches Sullivan Corps

WAYNESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastating floods in North Carolina, the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation made a choice to not only provide support financially but to take action in person, helping rebuild lives and communities. Over the course of a weekend, October 18-20, the Sullivan Foundation team volunteered in the Waynesville, Asheville, and Marshall areas to assist those affected.

The Sullivan Foundation staff and students volunteer after Hurricane Helen's devastating floods in North Carolina

"We learned about the extensive flooding, and immediately knew we had to do more after we canceled our annual student Ignite Retreats which we hold each year in the region," said Caroline Burlingame, Director of Operations at the Sullivan Foundation. "We shifted from our planned events to providing hands-on disaster relief, and it made an impact we're proud of."

The Sullivan Foundation brought together nine staff members and volunteers who spent their time cleaning community kitchens, shoveling mud, and creating a calming respite space for the community. Working in collaboration with local groups like Equal Plates and Haywood Street Congregation, the Foundation provided both physical labor and emotional support to those in need.

In addition to immediate efforts, the Foundation's experience in Hurricane Helene's aftermath inspired the development of the "Sullivan Corps"—a new initiative that will expand the Foundation's mission to include annual service projects. The first trip is set for January 2025, with plans for Sullivan Fellows and staff to engage directly with affected communities to provide ongoing support.

"Our mission has always been to foster servant leadership, and stepping in to help communities in times of need is a natural extension of that mission," said Steve McDavid, president of the Sullivan Foundation. "The creation of the Sullivan Corps allows us to make a long-term impact while giving our fellows the opportunity to learn through meaningful action."

"What we're doing is more than just relief work—it's about fostering a sense of community and continuing our legacy of servant leadership," added Burlingame. "The Sullivan Corps is our way of ensuring that this kind of hands-on support becomes a regular part of who we are and what we do."

About the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation:

Established in 1930, the Sullivan Foundation honors the legacy of Algernon and Mary Mildred Sullivan. The Foundation proudly upholds the tradition of the Sullivan Awards, initiated in 1890 by former President Grover Cleveland and other distinguished figures. These awards, the only national collegiate service awards, are presented annually to graduating college seniors who embody the ideals of noble character and selfless service. The Foundation also provides scholarships, fellowships, and programming focused on service, leadership, community engagement, and social entrepreneurship. To learn more, visit www.sullivanfdn.org. To learn more about the Foundation's relief efforts go to https://sullivanfdn.org/sullivan-foundation-finds-new-ways-to-serve-after-hurricane-helene/.

Contact:

Kevin Seddon

[email protected]

662-816-5964

SOURCE Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation