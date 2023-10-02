Summary of the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz

KARPACZ, Poland, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5-7, 2023, the 32nd edition of the Economic Forum took place at the Gołębiewski Hotel in Karpacz. The Institute of Eastern Studies Foundation, in the partnership formula with the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, the commune and city of Karpacz, the city of Wrocław, the Wrocław Airport and the Lower Silesian Economic Cooperation Agency, once again organized the largest and most important conference of this type in Central and Eastern Europe, whose motto was: year was: "New values of the Old Continent - Europe on the threshold of change"

United States Ambassador Mark Brzezinski receives the Economic Forum Award
The 32nd Economic Forum was attended by almost 5,400 guests from Poland, Europe and around the world, which is another record for participation in this event. About 550 events were held during the Forum, including plenary sessions, special sessions, discussion panels, debates, report presentations, special events, workshops, press briefings, galas and concerts. The panels discussed topics that the contemporary world lives and debates on. The total number of people involved and participating in the Forum exceeded 8,000 people.

The culminating part of the Economic Forum was the presentation of awards to outstanding personalities and distinguished business entities whose activities influence the political and social life in our country. This year, the Program Council of the Economic Forum awarded distinctions in three categories: Person of the Year, Company of the Year and Non-Governmental Organization of Central and Eastern Europe. The winner of the most important distinction - the Economic Forum Award in the Person of the Year category was the United States Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski. The laudation for the winner was given by Zygmunt Berdychowski, Chairman of the Program Council of the Economic Forum, who emphasized that the award was given to a man who has recently been constantly working for American involvement in defending the freedom of this part of Europe. The Economic Forum Award in the Company of the Year category was awarded to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, and the Warsaw School of Economics Award went to Czesław Lang.

