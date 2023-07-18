Summer Continues to Sizzle at ACR With the Return of $10 Million Venom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who like big action on the felt 12 months a year are flocking to ACR Poker. That's because their tables continue to sizzle all summer, with the latest news being the return of their $10 Million GTD Venom tourney.

"Last summer our Venom had a $10,042,500 prize pool and we're looking for another huge turnout again this time," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Pro. "And remember, the winner this year will walk away with at least $1,000,000."

The $10 Million GTD Venom starts on Thursday, July 20th with the first of five Day 1 options. Day 2 will be on Monday, July 31st, Day 2 on Tuesday, August 1st and then the climatic final table on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The Venom direct buy-in is $2,650. However, players can get their seat for just pennies through Venom Blitz Satellites and Step tourneys. There are also hundreds of seats available for cheap through the Venom Fever satellite extravaganza.

Moneymaker went on to note that there are huge plans in the works at ACR for the rest of the summer, and while details can't be released yet, it will surely blow players' minds.

For more information on the $10 Million GTD Venom, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

