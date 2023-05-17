Summer Forecast: As Temperatures Rise, Consumers Energy Fully Prepared to Meet Michigan's Energy Needs

News provided by

Consumers Energy

17 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it is fully prepared to meet Michigan's energy needs as temperatures climb and air conditioners kick on this summer, adding a power plant to its fleet and continuing to accelerate Michigan's clean energy transition to meet the needs of nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses.

"We're seeing a once-in-a-generation transformation in the way we provide electricity, but our friends and neighbors should know Consumers Energy has planned ahead and is able to serve even on Michigan's hottest days," said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric supply. "With power sources across the state, from the shores of Lake Michigan to our hometown of Jackson, we want our customers to know Consumers Energy is ready."

Consumers Energy is continuing the rollout of its Clean Energy Plan, closing all of its coal-burning power plants on one of the nation's most aggressive timeframes. Consumers Energy is following through on its plan to add clean energy sources. Over 60 percent of the power the company will provide customers will come from renewable energy by 2040.

Today, Consumers Energy owns and operates three solar power plants, four wind parks, 13 hydroelectric dams and the Ludington Pumped Storage plant, one of the world's largest electric storage batteries. The company also buys electricity from 10 third party owned wind parks and 34 third party owned solar power plants.

To help ensure Michigan continues to have a reliable energy supply, Consumers Energy is set to bring the natural gas-fired Covert Generating Station in Van Buren County into its portfolio by June 1. The energy provider is in the final steps of purchasing the plant. Consumers Energy also operates Jackson and Zeeland natural gas plants.

"Our top priority is ensuring our customers can power their lives 24/7. We are taking a balanced approach while making the transition to clean energy that protects our planet," Sparks said. "Michiganders can feel confident that Consumers Energy will meet their needs this summer and for years into the future."

Consumers Energy's summer rate also allows households to shift some energy use away from peak times, between 2 and 7 p.m. weekdays June through September, helping to lower their summer electric bills if they use energy the other 19 hours of a summer weekday.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy 

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Also from this source

Henry Ford Health, 7-Eleven, Over a Dozen Others Make Commitments through Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program

Consumers Energy Foundation Gives $500,000 to The Nature Conservancy, Genesee Conservation District

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.