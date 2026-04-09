Summer Fun in the Mile High City

With a jam-packed events calendar and endless opportunities for outdoor adventure, Denver is the perfect destination for a summer getaway with the whole family.

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer in Denver, music fans will celebrate the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre's 85th anniversary, sports fans will cheer on their team and celebrate new beginnings and families will create unforgettable memories. Explore seasonal highlights, hotel deals and trip planning tools on the Visit Denver website.

Festivals and Blockbuster Events

Cinco de Mayo Festival (May 2–3, 2026) – A weekend filled with food, fun and culture, this annual festival puts the spotlight on the Mile High City's vibrant Latino population.

Fan Expo Denver (May 28–31, 2026) – Experience the ultimate fandom weekend of celebs, cosplay, comics, anime, gaming and so much more.

Outside Days (May 29–31, 2026) – Now in its third year, Outside Days presented by Capital One x REI Co-op is a celebration of outdoor culture and community, featuring incredible live music, inspiring speakers, adventure films, immersive outdoor experiences, the latest gear, wellness and so much more—all at the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver.

Red Bull Soapbox Race (June 13, 2026) – The world's wildest downhill race rolls back into Denver for the first time in 24 years, taking over Empower Field at Mile High. Teams of up to five will race their imaginative, non-motorized soapbox cars down a winding course packed with curves, steps and obstacles — all while showing off costumes, choreography and over-the-top creativity.

Juneteenth Music Festival (June 20, 2026) – One of the nation's largest Juneteenth celebrations, look for a parade, live performances, art, vendors and fun for the entire family.

Denver PrideFest (June 28, 2026, and all month long) – Same Pride, new place! This year, Denver PrideFest is taking over downtown and bringing the party to 16th Street. Since 1974, Denver Pride has created a space where the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families and local businesses come together for a day of joy, celebration and protest. With the move downtown, folks can expect all the Pride classics like Latin Stage, The Gayborhood and the youth and family area. Denver Pride doesn't stop there, with programming all month long; there is something for everyone. Explore all events at denverpride.org.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival (July 3–5, 2026) – Cherry Creek Arts Festival is celebrating 35 years this summer and offers a perfect opportunity to find inspiration, connect with others through art and expand your worldview. The annual Festival fills the streets of Cherry Creek North with over 250 juried artists ready to share their talent with the world. Expect plenty of live music, kids' activities, art, information about art education, food and more.

Underground Music Showcase (July 24–26, 2026) – The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) returns in a new home, moving from South Broadway to the River North Art District. Long known for spotlighting emerging and independent artists, the festival will present more than 200 performances across outdoor stages and venues throughout RiNo. UMS is truly the best weekend in Denver. Established in 2001, the Underground Music Showcase stands as Denver's longest-running and largest music festival.

For more information and a complete list of events, check out the Visit Denver website.

Music, Art and Culture

This year, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is celebrating its 85th year in operation. Just 15 miles from downtown Denver, the world-famous venue has nearly 10,000 seats flanked by 300-foot red sandstone rock formations, creating the best natural acoustics. This year's lineup includes Rod Stewart, Paul Simon, The Avett Brothers, Hilary Duff, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mt. Joy and many more. Red Rocks is a can't miss attraction on any Denver itinerary.

Demi Lovato (May 6, 2026) – "It's Not That Deep" or is it? That's the question at the center of Demi Lovato's new album and foray into high-octane dance pop. Watch out, because Demi's got her groove back and headed to Ball Arena.

Morgan Wallen at Empower Field at Mile High (May 29 and 30, 2026) – Pop-country megastar Morgan Wallen heads to two (no doubt) sold-out nights at Empower Field following the wildfire success of his newest album, "I'm The Problem."

AC/DC at Empower Field at Mile High (July 28, 2026) – The legendary rock outfit is set to continue their "Power Up Tour," which began in 2025, through stadiums across the U.S. With a band of their caliber and the race against time and age, this very well could be the last time Denver gets a chance to see the "Hells Bells" group in their current form.

Zach Bryan at Empower Field at Mile High (Aug. 13–14, 2026) – The rising country singer-songwriter will be in Denver for two dates at the city's largest venue.

Outdoor Summer Concert Series – The Mile High City has endless opportunities to catch some tunes al fresco this summer. Don't miss the Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre concerts, Denver Botanic Gardens Summer Concert Series, Levitt Pavilion Concerts (many of them free!), Cherry Creek North Summer Concert Series, Riverfront Park Summer Sessions and City Park Jazz.

Outdoor Summer Movies – The Mile High City also has endless opportunities to catch your favorite film outside this summer. Don't miss Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Sunset Cinema at Denver Performing Arts Complex, Movies at McGregor, RiNo Free Outdoor Movies Series, Dive-in Movies at Elitch Gardens, Champagne Tiger Backyard Movie Nights, Avanti Presents: Summer Movie Series, Movies on the Green in Central Park and many more.

"World's Largest Dinosaurs" at Denver Museum of Nature and Science (March 20–Sept. 7, 2026) invites you to explore the mind-bending biology and amazing anatomy of sauropods — the largest land animals to ever live. Through imaginative and enthralling exhibits and displays, including a towering, life-sized model of a 60-foot-long Mamenchisaurus, you will go beyond the bones and into their bodies to discover the fascinating mechanics behind how these titans lived their lives on Earth millions of years ago.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has an incredible lineup of Broadway shows this summer including "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (May 30 – June 21), "The Sound of Music" (July 29 – Aug. 2), "Beetlejuice" (Aug. 4 – 9), "Spamalot" (Aug. 11 –23) and "The Outsiders" (Sept. 8-27).

History Colorado Center features rotating exhibits that spotlight Colorado's diverse communities, untold stories and defining moments including those that celebrate America's 250th and Colorado's 150th. "Moments That Made Us", through Oct. 18, 2026, is a marquee exhibition featuring 40 iconic artifacts, from Washington's spurs to Jackie Robinson's bat and Apollo 11 moon rocks. Additionally, they will welcome America's founding documents on the "Freedom Plane National Tour." The "Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation" is a traveling exhibition honoring 250 years of American independence. The exhibition will be in Denver from May 28 through June 14, 2026, providing an opportunity to experience historic artifacts such as an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence and a tally of votes approving the U.S. Constitution.

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) is celebrating 30 years this year and is featuring "Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing)", through July 5, which marks the Argentine-born, Colorado-based artist's largest solo museum exhibition in a decade. Ana María Hernando presents new and recent work rendered in her signature materials: tulle, textiles, paintings and works on paper to explore how color, song and poetry are potent emblems of strength, persistence and rebirth.

For more information, check out the Visit Denver website.

Food and Drink

New in Denver: Margot, once Denver's most coveted pop-up, and Kizaki, Chef Toshi Kizaki's first solo omakase, now share a permanent home on South Pearl Street and have both received Michelin recommendations. In RiNo, Bear Leek offers nostalgic, globally influenced plates, while Cimera (The Source Hotel) delivers elevated Latin American cuisine and Rougarou from the team behind Yacht Club channels the American South in Five Points. Co-owners of the Michelin-recommended Restaurant Olivia, Ty Leon, Austin Caron and Heather Morrison, have opened a second concept, Dear Emilia, which celebrates the flavors of the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Molino Chido, located in Stanley Marketplace, serves locally sourced, scratch-made tacos paired with bold spirits, honoring the culture of Mexico City from Chef Tommy Lee, owner of the Michelin-recognized Hop Alley, and chef Michael Diaz de Leon, former chef at Bruto. Riot BBQ co-owners Manny Barella and Patrick Klaiber opened a new sister concept, Chicken Riot. It is a love letter to chicken, bringing together the bold techniques of Texas barbecue with the traditions of Northern Mexico, where smoke and live fire shape the region's culture. Michelin-starred Chef/Owner Johnny Curiel opened his fifth restaurant earlier this year, Mar Bella Boqueria, a Spanish neo-bistro and wine bar, is located next to his concept that opened in March 2025, Alteño, in the Clayton Hotel and Members Club.

Coming this season: Opening soon in the former Fruition space, chef Quincy Cherrett will bring Madeline to life. The menu blends the familiarity of bistro fare with seasonal American cooking, offering an unexpected delight. James Beard Semifinalist Chef Theo Adley will debut his second project this spring, Heretík. Heretík captures the dynamic intersection of culinary traditions from Northeast Spain and Southern France. La Vie En Rose will be a Parisian-inspired Champagne and cocktail bar, offering guests an elegant, transportive experience. Michelin-starred Chef/Owner Johnny Curiel is introducing his sixth restaurant to Denver this spring. Maize will be Curiel's first tasting menu restaurant, with 16 seats and space for eight guests at a time. Romyo is coming soon from Bonanno Concept and offer Japanese-Italian fusion dishes.

Check out the Visit Denver website for an update on what's new and coming to Denver soon.

In Denver, there is no better way to soak up summer than on one of the Mile High City's splendid patios. Check out BurnDown, a South Broadway gastropub with a third-floor courtyard featuring some of the best views of the mountains and downtown Denver. Forget Me Not in Cherry Creek North has a beautiful patio perfect for sipping their unique cocktails with friends. 54 Thirty is located on the 20th floor of the Le Méridien Denver Downtown hotel and has incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. Grab a happy hour or post-dinner cocktail and enjoy it around a cozy firepit. Explore more restaurants with outdoor dining options on the Visit Denver website.

Hotel Updates

La Vista Denver is a new fully restored 1956 motor lodge that blends mid-century charm with modern comfort, offering a relaxed and nostalgic stay just minutes from Denver's top attractions. With only 23 thoughtfully designed rooms, La Vista delivers an intimate, boutique experience that feels both retro and refreshed.

Just down the street, the new All Inn Hotel is now open as a 54-room bespoke hotel in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood, pairing layered mid-century architecture with a coastal Mediterranean restaurant, All is Well lobby bar, and a sprawling outdoor wine garden designed for lingering and connection.

Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center has just completed a comprehensive $70 million transformation, coinciding with the hotel's 20-year milestone in the heart of downtown Denver. The renovation introduces a full reimagination of its 1,100 guestrooms and suites alongside new and enhanced gathering spaces, designed to elevate both the guest and local experience.

The Curtis Hotel, downtown Denver, has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, covering all 13 themed floors of the hotel, including guest rooms, hyper-themed suites and meeting and event spaces. The redesign reflects the hotel's playful style with new modern technology and features art curated by NINE dot ARTS. Each themed floor reflects a different concept, including a summer camp-inspired "Camp Curtis" floor, an arcade-focused "Level Up" floor and a "Knock on Wood" floor, known for its superstition-themed decor.

Sports

This season, cheer on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Many games this season will have fireworks displays and fun theme nights such as Bark at the Park, Grateful Dead Night and the 12th annual STAR WARS Night.

This year, Denver is excited to welcome Denver Summit FC, the city's first professional women's sports team in a major American league, joining the roster of top-level franchises. Colorado native Lindsey Heaps is joining the team, most recently, from OL Lyonnes. Additionally, Denver Summit FC is planning to build a stadium that will be ready for games in spring 2028. This will be the second stadium in the United States dedicated to women's sports. Their inaugural season will be played this season at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and Centennial Stadium.

This year, the Colorado Rapids are celebrating their 30th anniversary with season-long celebrations. The milestone year will feature marquee events, commemorative artwork, retail and content, giving fans an opportunity to honor the club's history and look forward to the future.

It's the summer of soccer! Don't miss the Soccer Celebrations, June 11-July 19, 2026. Colorado Rapids and the Downtown Denver Partnership have launched the program as an immersive fan zone experience designed to be the ultimate destination for the Colorado soccer community. Local food vendors, retail specials and surprise guests including Rapids legends, will be featured on the block. In addition, the location downtown will host the Visa Street Soccer Park and Bank of America Fields, available for drop-in play for all ages. The festivities kick off Thursday, June 11, 2026, with Mexico facing off against South Africa. The United States will open play against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7 p.m. MT.

Denver will host the Rugby Nations Cup on July 4 at DICK'S Sporting Goods incorporating their fan favorite Fourth Fest including the biggest and longest fireworks show in the state. Fans can catch two matches, Zimbabwe vs. Spain and USA vs. Portugal. The Denver match kicks off the Rugby tournament that will last for six weekends throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Savannah Bananas at Coors Field (Aug. 14–15, 2026) – "Banana Ball" is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs and games that are won by points — not runs.

Outdoor Adventure

Thanks to our 300 days of annual sunshine, visitors can enjoy walking, running or biking through the more than 5,000 acres of traditional parks and parkways in Denver. City Park, Washington Park, Confluence Park and more allow visitors to unwind and enjoy lake views, all within easy reach of the city center. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park is a bucket-list destination for outdoor lovers close driving distance from Denver. This spectacular natural playground, teeming with wildlife, is beautiful in the summer for hiking, camping, fishing and more.

Family-Friendly Fun

Denver has a wide array of kid-friendly activities. Head to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance to see more than 3,000 animals including elephants, orangutans, lions and a new baby giraffe. Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to explore fossils and dinosaurs, ponder the mysteries of space at Gates Planetarium and watch larger-than-life films at the Phipps IMAX 3D Theater. The Downtown Aquarium is a perfect spot for kids to awe at astounding marine life, feed the stingrays, pan for gold or become a marine biologist for a day. Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park will celebrate the season with fun for the whole family. Learn more about family-friendly activities on the Visit Denver website.

For more information, trip planning resources and hotel deals, check out the Visit Denver website.

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.1 million visitors in 2024, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications

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SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau