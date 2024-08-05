SUMMER GIVING: MACY'S AND READING IS FUNDAMENTAL (RIF) RAISE MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN JULY CAMPAIGN SUPPORTING CHILDREN'S LITERACY

Funds raised will support RIF's programmatic work focused on social and emotional learning and providing book choice and access to children in our nation's most at-risk communities as RIF and Macy's partner together to close the literacy gap

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a multi-decade partnership, Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) and Macy's have successfully raised more than $1 Million in their latest campaign to support children's literacy in communities nationwide. The funds, raised by Macy's shoppers as part of a monthlong in-store round-up and online donation campaign, will be used to provide books and other reading resources to children around the country in under-resourced communities, aiming to empower youth and inspire brighter futures through literacy.

The nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit (PRNewsfoto/Reading Is Fundamental)

Earlier this year, RIF and Macy's re-launched their online Social & Emotional Learning (SEL) Center and funds raised will help RIF to continue to focus on the SEL Center with a deeper inventory of book recommendations as well as enhancements to the breadth and depth of RIF provided print and digital reading resources. Funds will also support RIF's annual Rally to Read 100 six-month reading engagement initiative which provides free author read-alouds and activities to motivate and engage young readers.

Additionally, critical funds raised during the campaign will further enable RIF to bolster their Race, Equity, and Inclusion work, of which Macy's is a founding member, to supply diverse and reflective books and reading resources to children in communities across the nation with the largest literacy gap along racial lines.

As of the company's social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy's celebrates 21 years of partnership with RIF, the nation's leading children's literacy organization. This enduring partnership has helped inspire reading joy in students nationwide, contributing more than $46 million and facilitating over 16 million books distributed, as well as the creation of more than 30,000 supplemental literacy resources and tools offered free to all children on RIF's book resource website at www.RIF.org/Literacy-Central. This shared effort advances children's literacy across the country, providing essential reading material and support for young readers to thrive and set themselves up for success.

"The ability to read forms the bedrock of all education, opening doors to knowledge and endless opportunity. RIF is honored to celebrate 21 years of partnership and collaboration with Macy's, an organization that embodies the spirit of social responsibility while sharing our dedication to addressing the critical literacy challenges facing our nation's youth," said RIF President & CEO, Alicia Levi. "Thanks to Macy's unwavering support, RIF is enabled to provide crucial literacy resources to communities nationwide as we strive to narrow the literacy gap by ensuring that every child has the chance to grow and realize their own potential through reading."

"Through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, we are committed to empowering our future leaders of tomorrow to help create a brighter future for our customers, colleagues and communities we serve," said Sam Di Scipio, Macy's, Inc. senior director, social impact. "For more than two decades, our partnership with Reading Is Fundamental has helped raise more than $46 million and provide access to more than 16 million critical resources to parents and educators, and diverse books and supplies to schools and communities nationwide. We are thrilled to continue this longstanding partnership to inspire a lifelong love of reading and help further close the literacy gap."

In a true demonstration of both organizations' shared emphasis on commitment to local literacy initiatives, RIF assisted community reading events from coast to coast, supporting read-alouds and other reading fun in locales nationwide. Throughout the month, thirteen Macy's locations were visited by RIF staff to express gratitude and discuss the shared mission of closing the youth literacy gap in the United States, highlighting the partnership's significant impact throughout the decades of working together.

About Reading Is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to nearly 190 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.

SOURCE Reading Is Fundamental