Summer Menu Alert: Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad is Back!

By popular demand, the fan-favorite salad has returned to menus to deliver the berry fresh tastes of summer

Wendy’s brings back fan-favorite Summer Strawberry Salad to deliver the fresh tastes of the season!
WHAT:
Enjoy the warmer weather and treat your taste buds to an explosion of summer-packed flavors with the return of the beloved Summer Strawberry Salad! Like all of Wendy's® craft salads, the Summer Strawberry Salad is made fresh daily. Delivering the taste of summer with quality ingredients like sun-ripened, hand-picked strawberries, juicy grilled chicken, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, a savory Tuscan cheese blend, drizzled with a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all atop a bed of Wendy's fresh spring mix lettuce blend for a perfectly sweet and savory flavor explosion!

When that summer salad craving hits, Wendy's delivers the berry best ingredients of the season.

WHERE & WHEN:
Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad is available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

WHY:
As the only hamburger QSR to offer craft salads, Wendy's is intentional about capturing and delivering the freshest flavors of the season. The Summer Strawberry Salad is a fan-favorite for the summertime – packed full of high-quality, flavorful ingredients and craveable flavors. Not to mention, it pairs excellently with Wendy's Strawberry Frosty® – because we couldn't help but give customers not one, but two strawberry-packed menu items to enjoy all season long.

HOW TO GET YOUR STRAWBERRY FIX ALL SUMMER LONG:
Snag the salad of the season at your nearest Wendy's restaurant, online, or via the Wendy's mobile app. Not to mention, if you order through the Wendy's app, you can earn Wendy's Rewards points to score free food!* (Pro tip: Wendy's new Strawberry Frosty is only 200 rewards points on the app.) Talk about a sweet strawberry summer!

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

