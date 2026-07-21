Summer Nights at Esmeralda's Mayfair

Open from 8pm until late, Thursday through Saturday, Esmeralda's pairs intimate live performances with refined cocktails and late-night dining, inspired by the magnetic energy of New York.

Live music sits at the heart of the experience. A five-piece resident band performs nostalgic soul, funk and disco each evening, before a DJ takes over with disco-infused house into the early hours. Surprise performances and familiar faces ensure no two nights are the same, while every evening concludes with a complimentary mini champagne coupe served alongside the bill.

The cocktail menu reimagines London and New York classics with a contemporary twist. Highlights include the Dubai Layover, an Espresso Martini-inspired serve with pistachio-infused Belvedere Vodka, tahini and dark chocolate; the Paloma-Politan, blending Patrón Silver, mezcal, grapefruit and cranberry; and the East Coast Matcha, a clarified martini with gin, matcha and blueberry. A curated bottle service is also available for guests settling in for the evening.

The late-night menu balances elevated comfort food with luxury indulgence. Dishes include house-smoked Martini olives, NYC-style pepperoni pizzetta, Jersey oysters, skinny fries with truffle mayo, American-style lobster rolls, Esmeralda's truffle-Mornay hotdog, seven-way-cut mini beef burgers and the signature Caviar Nugget topped with Ossetra caviar. Desserts include a towering strawberry sundae and a warm fudge brownie.

Esmeralda's was founded by identical twins Lee and Nicky Caulfield, who created the venue in response to what they felt London nightlife had been missing: a destination where world-class live music, exceptional cocktails and a genuine sense of atmosphere coexist seamlessly.

Lee Caulfield began his career in luxury hospitality in 2009, working with high-profile figures curating exclusive restaurant reservations, entertainment experiences and five-star hotel stays for international clientele, then founding Circle PR, luxury hospitality communications agencies.

Nicky Caulfield is a professional drummer whose career spans the West End and touring productions. He later founded Molto Music Group, curating live entertainment for luxury hotels, private members' clubs and global brands including The Dorchester, Hermès and American Express.

Together, drawing on decades of experience across music, entertainment and luxury hospitality, they have created the sophisticated live music lounge that defines Esmeralda's Mayfair.

Enquiries and bookings are welcome.

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Esmeralda's Mayfair

22 Hanover Square

London W1S 1JP

Instagram: @esmeraldasmayfair