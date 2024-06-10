Summer of Savings; Duke Energy Florida offers ways to lower energy use and save

Company provides programs, tips, tools, assistance to help save money

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't let summer catch you by surprise. Duke Energy is offering ways customers can take control of their energy use to help save this summer.

The month of May was the hottest May on record for many locations across central and north Florida.

From no- to low-cost tools, programs and assistance, customers have a menu of options to help cut costs for customers.

"Duke Energy serves diverse communities, that's why we focus on providing a wide range of programs to help customers manage energy use and save money," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida president. "It's important we meet customers where they are. We're here to help, when customers need us most."

Take advantage of Usage Alerts

Customers can better predict what they will spend on electricity by reviewing the Usage Alerts that arrive midway through a billing cycle. By having a smart meter and an email address on file, customers are automatically enrolled to receive a Usage Alert notification that shows how much electricity is being used and how much it may cost, while providing enough time to adjust.

Use our website or the Duke Energy app tracks energy usage down to the hour, day or week. The goal is to see when energy use is spiking and adjust habits that may be driving it up. Simply sign in to your online account or create one here.

Savings programs and incentives

Duke Energy offers a variety of programs and incentives to help customers navigate seasonal energy use. Learn more about available options below, and b-roll is available here:

EnergyWise® Home is an easy way you can help reduce energy use during periods of high demand. Plus, you'll save on your electric bill by getting up to $141 in annual bill credits. By enrolling in EnergyWise® Home, you'll help preserve natural resources, delay the need for more power plants and keep energy costs lower for everyone.



is an easy way you can help reduce energy use during periods of high demand. Plus, you'll save on your electric bill by getting up to in annual bill credits. By enrolling in EnergyWise® Home, you'll help preserve natural resources, delay the need for more power plants and keep energy costs lower for everyone. Time-of-Use: Customers who enroll in the Time-of-Use can pay lower rates (as compared to the standard residential rate) by shifting their energy use to times of lower demand. Alternatively, rates will increase when customer demand is high and more people are using electricity.



Customers who enroll in the Time-of-Use can pay lower rates (as compared to the standard residential rate) by shifting their energy use to times of lower demand. Alternatively, rates will increase when customer demand is high and more people are using electricity. Home Energy Check can help customers find ways to reduce their home's energy use, lower their bill and see if they qualify for rebates and free energy-saving products. The Home Energy Check program provides a custom report with a home's past and current energy usage, a free energy efficiency kit and expert recommendations for home improvements that will save energy and add value to your home.



can help customers find ways to reduce their home's energy use, lower their bill and see if they qualify for rebates and free energy-saving products. The Home Energy Check program provides a custom report with a home's past and current energy usage, a free energy efficiency kit and expert recommendations for home improvements that will save energy and add value to your home. Weatherization Program: Some customers can take advantage of our income-qualified Weatherization Program for single-family and multifamily units to help save money and reduce expenses through the installation of energy conservation measures in their home. The program is open to owners and renters with owner approval, and eligibility is determined by the weatherization office and an in-home assessment.

Payment assistance

Other customers may be eligible for further assistance. Installment Payment Plans can help people who need flexibility with paying their energy bills. Duke Energy also works with local and state agencies to connect qualified customers with access to resources, including Share the Light Fund® and Low Income Home Energy Assistance programs.

Visit our Special Assistance page for more information.

Low- to no-cost energy-saving tips and projects



Summer weather can contribute to higher energy use as your HVAC system works harder to keep you comfortable. The greater the temperature difference between the outside and the inside, the harder your AC unit must work.

Below are tips to help manage your energy use when temperatures rise. B-roll of energy efficiency measures is available here.

For more information visit duke-energy.com/SummerSavings.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Media contact: Ana Gibbs

Media line: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy