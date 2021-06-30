Summer Picks For Every Type Of Watch Lover From Casio

DOVER, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is heating up and after so many months of being cooped up at home, it is time to upgrade your wrist game with timepieces that are just as functional as they are stylish. Whether you are looking to complement your casual, sophisticated or outdoorsy look, Casio's wide portfolio of timepieces has something to elevate your summer style.

The Outdoor Choice

Ideal to complete your outdoor look and adventure, the PRO TREK PRTB70-5 is more than just a good looking watch; it is packed with technology to help navigate any adventure. Its quad sensor technology detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude and temperature readings, plus an accelerometer logs daily step counts. Using Bluetooth® technology, the PRTB70-5 offers Smartphone Link connectivity which enables the timepiece to connect to the PRO TREK Connected app and access additional useful information for the outdoors such as route log, calories burned and even access to 3,300 major coastal points around the globe, allowing users to check tide graph, sunrise and sunset time and moon age information. For fishermen, the Fish In Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day while the fishing timer's alarm automatically counts down to the next ideal catch period. The PRTB70-5 ($220) features a green bezel and urethane band. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

The Trendy Choice

Casio's Vintage B640WMR-5AVT is a great option to refresh summer style and accessorize your look. The B640WMR-5AVT is perfectly designed to spice up any outfit whether working from home, the office or out enjoying vacation. This model comes in a beautiful rose gold case with a Milanese strap, digital display and a soft rose gold sparkle adorning the watch face. Casio's B640WMR-5AVT ($64.95) features water resistance up to 50 meters, comes equipped with a LED light for dimly lit areas, 1/100 stopwatch (24Hr) and a countdown timer (24Hr). For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Vintage.Casio.com.

The Elegant Choice

Complete any summer look with the EDIFICE ECB10P-1A. Its clean analog and stainless-steel bezel elevate any style and its soft resin band makes it sporty enough for any summer activity. In addition, this model is packed with technology including full-time Smartphone Link, a schedule timer with event notifications and when paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can access the correct time in the current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide. The ECB10P-1A ($150) features four screws that adorn the octagonal bezel, with red accents and a black resin band that makes for a stylish and powerful design. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, five alarms, stopwatch and much more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

