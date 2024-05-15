Summer Smoothie Flavor 5-hour ENERGY® Shot Exclusively Available at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® Stores

New Extra Strength Shot From the Makers of 5-hour ENERGY® Will Fuel Summer Adventures

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY® products want to fuel your adventures this summer with the all-new Summer Smoothie flavor Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot, sold exclusively at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Fuel your summer adventures with the new 5-hour ENERGY® Summer Smoothie, exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

"Summer brings busy schedules and the need for convenient, on-the-go energy solutions," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, LLC, makers of 5-hour ENERGY® products. "To meet that need, we've partnered with 7-Eleven to launch an exclusive new Summer Smoothie flavor. Those who try it will be as delighted by the taste as they will be by the energy that they've come to expect from 5-hour ENERGY®. The new Summer Smoothie flavor is hitting store shelves now, exclusively at your nearest participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® or Stripes® stores."

Summer Smoothie 5-hour ENERGY® is a vibrant blend of strawberries, creamy bananas and a touch of blueberry flavor that will transport you to sun-soaked days with every delicious shot. The new flavor features the 5-hour ENERGY® Extra Strength blend containing B-vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, zero sugar and less than five calories. The formula contains 230 mg of caffeine, equivalent to a 12-ounce cup of premium coffee, to escape the ordinary and fuel adventures.

"At 7-Eleven, we are committed to providing our customers with new, innovative products from brands they already know and love," said Jasmeet Chawla, Senior Vice President, Merchandising at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Our customers know that when they walk into a 7-Eleven®, Speedway® or Stripes® store, they will always find an exciting selection of new products and flavors to keep them energized and ready to take on their day."

The convenient, 2-ounce sized shot is perfect for packing in a cooler or travel bag, offering a boost during long car rides, music festivals, visiting amusement parks or exploring new destinations. Fans should grab this power blend of fruity flavors while it is available at participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® locations.

For those who want to enjoy their 5-hour ENERGY® shot with just the touch of a button, customers can order it to their doorstep through the 7NOW® Delivery app, in addition to over 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven® snacks, hot foods and more.

The 7NOW® Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials, LLC launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven, Inc. has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven, Inc. offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven, Inc. for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

SOURCE 5-hour ENERGY