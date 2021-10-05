Summer Travel Recap: Latest Trends Reveal Rise in International Travel, Last Minute Trips and Young Travelers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the onset of Covid-19, travel insurance sales have surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, according to travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth.com. However, as travel rebounds, new trends have emerged that show it is still far from "normal.

Squaremouth Analytics compared thousands of travel insurance policies purchased pre-and-post-pandemic to identify trends and changes in how travelers are booking their summer trips. The data revealed 5 travel trends that showcase the new normal.

International Travel Approaches Pre-Pandemic Levels

While international travel has always accounted for the majority of Squaremouth sales, border closures in 2020 forced travelers to stay closer to home.

Prior to the pandemic, international travel comprised nearly 90% of Squaremouth sales

In summer 2020, over 40% of travelers remained stateside, the highest amount in Squaremouth history

In summer 2021, international travel rebounded to roughly 80% of sales

Last Minute Trips Grow in Popularity

As borders reopen, a pent-up demand has led to travelers booking last minute trips abroad.

Historically, travelers purchased insurance at least 50 days before their trip

In 2020, travelers were planning even further ahead, as this number doubled to over 100 days for international trips

In summer 2021, Squaremouth reports travelers going abroad purchased insurance just 25 days before their trip

Spending More to Stay Closer to Home

For the first time, domestic travelers are spending more than international travelers.

In summer 2021, the average cost of a domestic trip was 22% more than an international trip

Overall, travelers are spending about the same as they did prior to the pandemic, with an average trip cost around $3,600

Baby Boomers Aren't Back Yet

The average age of the travel insurance consumer is still well below the historical average.

Prior to the pandemic, travelers in the Baby Boomer and Silent generations comprised nearly half of all Squaremouth customers

In summer 2021, only 25% of travelers came from the Baby Boomer and Silent generations

Millennial and Gen X travelers are now the largest demographic, each accounting for more than 25% of travelers

Caribbean Destinations Still Lead the Pack

Caribbean countries that remained open throughout the pandemic continue to lead in popularity, even as borders reopen.

This summer, Mexico , Turks and Caicos, and Costa Rica were the top 3 international destinations on Squaremouth.com

, Turks and Caicos, and were the top 3 international destinations on Squaremouth.com Prior to the pandemic, Canada , Italy , France , and the UK were the most popular among US tourists

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, Chief Marketing Officer, is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

Squaremouth maintains a list of country insurance requirements here: https://www.squaremouth.com/destinations

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth.com, and their multi-award winning customer service team, has helped over 2 million travelers save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Leveraging decades of travel expertise, and industry-leading technology, Squaremouth.com hosts the most intuitive travel insurance quoting and comparison engine on the market today.

Coupled with verified customer reviews and the largest portfolio of products, Squaremouth allows travelers to instantly purchase a travel insurance policy from every major provider in the US.

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

