Summer Travel Report: Trending International Destinations in Every State

The list shows the top trending international destinations state by state.

State Destination Alabama United Kingdom Alaska Iceland Arizona United Kingdom Arkansas Canada California United Kingdom Colorado United Kingdom Connecticut Italy Delaware Canada District of Columbia United Kingdom Florida United Kingdom Georgia United Kingdom Hawaii Japan Idaho United Kingdom Illinois United Kingdom Indiana Italy Iowa Canada Kansas United Kingdom Kentucky United Kingdom Louisiana Mexico Maine South Africa Maryland Italy Massachusetts United Kingdom Michigan United Kingdom Minnesota United Kingdom Mississippi Bahamas Missouri Mexico Montana France Nebraska Canada Nevada United Kingdom New Hampshire South Africa New Jersey Italy New Mexico Mexico New York Italy North Carolina United Kingdom North Dakota Italy Ohio United Kingdom Oklahoma Mexico Oregon United Kingdom Pennsylvania Italy Puerto Rico Spain Rhode Island Bermuda South Carolina United Kingdom South Dakota Ireland Tennessee Canada Texas Mexico Utah United Kingdom Vermont Canada Virginia United Kingdom Washington United Kingdom West Virginia Spain Wisconsin United Kingdom Wyoming United Kingdom

Travel Insurance for International Trips

According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips abroad. This policy provides a variety of benefits including medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise.

