Summer Travel Report: Trending International Destinations in Every State

WARWICK, R.I., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from InsureMyTrip ranks the top trending international destinations for summer travelers state by state. The data shows twenty-three states favor trips to the United Kingdom, while other states prefer visiting Canada, Mexico or Italy. Results are based on all 2018 travel insurance purchases for international trips with June, July or August departures.
Summary:
- United Kingdom (like England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland) dominate the rankings in nearly half of US states.
- New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut report a high percentage of trips to Italy.
- Travel insurance customers from Hawaii pick Japan as a favorite destination.
- Destinations like Iceland and South Africa gain popularity while Caribbean islands decline during summer months.
The list shows the top trending international destinations state by state.
|
State
|
Destination
|
Alabama
|
United Kingdom
|
Alaska
|
Iceland
|
Arizona
|
United Kingdom
|
Arkansas
|
Canada
|
California
|
United Kingdom
|
Colorado
|
United Kingdom
|
Connecticut
|
Italy
|
Delaware
|
Canada
|
District of Columbia
|
United Kingdom
|
Florida
|
United Kingdom
|
Georgia
|
United Kingdom
|
Hawaii
|
Japan
|
Idaho
|
United Kingdom
|
Illinois
|
United Kingdom
|
Indiana
|
Italy
|
Iowa
|
Canada
|
Kansas
|
United Kingdom
|
Kentucky
|
United Kingdom
|
Louisiana
|
Mexico
|
Maine
|
South Africa
|
Maryland
|
Italy
|
Massachusetts
|
United Kingdom
|
Michigan
|
United Kingdom
|
Minnesota
|
United Kingdom
|
Mississippi
|
Bahamas
|
Missouri
|
Mexico
|
Montana
|
France
|
Nebraska
|
Canada
|
Nevada
|
United Kingdom
|
New Hampshire
|
South Africa
|
New Jersey
|
Italy
|
New Mexico
|
Mexico
|
New York
|
Italy
|
North Carolina
|
United Kingdom
|
North Dakota
|
Italy
|
Ohio
|
United Kingdom
|
Oklahoma
|
Mexico
|
Oregon
|
United Kingdom
|
Pennsylvania
|
Italy
|
Puerto Rico
|
Spain
|
Rhode Island
|
Bermuda
|
South Carolina
|
United Kingdom
|
South Dakota
|
Ireland
|
Tennessee
|
Canada
|
Texas
|
Mexico
|
Utah
|
United Kingdom
|
Vermont
|
Canada
|
Virginia
|
United Kingdom
|
Washington
|
United Kingdom
|
West Virginia
|
Spain
|
Wisconsin
|
United Kingdom
|
Wyoming
|
United Kingdom
Travel Insurance for International Trips
According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips abroad. This policy provides a variety of benefits including medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.
