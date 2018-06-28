Summer Travel Report: Trending International Destinations in Every State

Travel insurance data from InsureMyTrip shows many Americans prefer a European summer getaway and favor tropical escapes during cooler months.

WARWICK, R.I., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from InsureMyTrip ranks the top trending international destinations for summer travelers state by state.  The data shows twenty-three states favor trips to the United Kingdom, while other states prefer visiting Canada, Mexico or Italy. Results are based on all 2018 travel insurance purchases for international trips with June, July or August departures.

Summary:

Data source: InsureMyTrip researchers reviewed all travel insurance purchases for international trips with departures set for June, July, or August.
  • United Kingdom (like England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland) dominate the rankings in nearly half of US states.
  • New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut report a high percentage of trips to Italy.
  • Travel insurance customers from Hawaii pick Japan as a favorite destination.
  • Destinations like Iceland and South Africa gain popularity while Caribbean islands decline during summer months.

The list shows the top trending international destinations state by state.

State

Destination

Alabama

United Kingdom

Alaska

Iceland

Arizona

United Kingdom

Arkansas

Canada

California

United Kingdom

Colorado

United Kingdom

Connecticut

Italy

Delaware

Canada

District of Columbia

United Kingdom

Florida

United Kingdom

Georgia

United Kingdom

Hawaii

Japan

Idaho

United Kingdom

Illinois

United Kingdom

Indiana

Italy

Iowa

Canada

Kansas

United Kingdom

Kentucky

United Kingdom

Louisiana

Mexico

Maine

South Africa

Maryland

Italy

Massachusetts

United Kingdom

Michigan

United Kingdom

Minnesota

United Kingdom

Mississippi

Bahamas

Missouri

Mexico

Montana

France

Nebraska

Canada

Nevada

United Kingdom

New Hampshire

South Africa

New Jersey

Italy

New Mexico

Mexico

New York

Italy

North Carolina

United Kingdom

North Dakota

Italy

Ohio

United Kingdom

Oklahoma

Mexico

Oregon

United Kingdom

Pennsylvania

Italy

Puerto Rico

Spain

Rhode Island

Bermuda

South Carolina

United Kingdom

South Dakota

Ireland

Tennessee

Canada

Texas

Mexico

Utah

United Kingdom

Vermont

Canada

Virginia

United Kingdom

Washington

United Kingdom

West Virginia

Spain

Wisconsin

United Kingdom

Wyoming

United Kingdom

Travel Insurance for International Trips

According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips abroad. This policy provides a variety of benefits including medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.

