Summer travel through Ontario International Airport expected to grow nearly 14%

"Travel demand is always brisk in Southern California, particularly so during the summer months, and passengers are increasingly choosing Ontario as their gateway airport," said Mark Thorpe, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We look forward to showing off all that our airport has become."

Named the fastest growing U.S. airport by a leading travel publication, ONT will continue to add new flights over the summer months:

Delta Air Lines, which began daily, non-stop service to its Atlanta hub in April, will add a second roundtrip in June.

hub in April, will add a second roundtrip in June. United Airlines announced it will launch daily, non-stop service from ONT to Houston , the carrier's headquarters, beginning next month.

, the carrier's headquarters, beginning next month. Southwest Airlines will offer four new daily flights to San Francisco and expand its current service to Denver .

Ontario's 13.9% growth in summer travel is more than four times the expected increase nationally. According to Airlines for America, the trade organization for leading U.S. air carriers, 257.4 million passengers – an all-time record – are expected to travel between June 1 and August 31, a 3.4% increase from last summer.

Airline passengers have plenty to look forward to as they travel through ONT. Since last summer, the airport completed a more than $8 million upgrade of its dining and retail concessions which now include such popular brands as Einstein Bros bagels, Rock & Brews restaurant, Wahoo's Fish Taco and Wolfgang Puck's WPizza. Travelers can also access premium Escape Lounges in terminals 2 and 4 which began welcoming guests earlier this year. Free, high-speed wireless internet service is available throughout the airport.

Security screening areas will be equipped with new, state-of-the-art SecureTray bins manufactured with antimicrobial technology to inhibit the growth of bacteria on the surface of the trays. The sleek, ergonomically designed trays provided by Florida-based SecurityPoint Media, with germ-resistant technology developed by North Carolina-based Microban International, enable security screeners to quickly and efficiently identify passenger belongings in need of closer inspection.

Passengers who drive themselves to ONT can pre-book and save on parking through the airport's homepage at FlyOntario.com. The web site includes Spanish and Mandarin-language translations. Curbside valet parking is available immediately in front of the passenger terminals.

Meanwhile, popular app-based ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft continue to serve ONT along with taxicabs, shared ride vans and limousines. Another ground transportation option is Omnitrans with service to ONT every 15 minutes, 7 days a week.

For the latest ONT-related information, passengers and guests can tune to ONT Radio at 620AM or listen online at FlyOntario.com.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers.

