SUMMER WITH SOUTHWEST! BOOK YOUR 2025 VACATIONS TODAY

Southwest again expands its redeye offerings

High-demand seasonal routes for summer travel abound

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its schedule through Aug. 4, 2025, offering Customers a head start to book next summer's vacation. The schedule includes additional redeye flights, popular seasonal routes, and more nonstop flights connecting Customers to high-demand destinations throughout the Southwest® network.

Ramping up Redeyes

With today's schedule extension, Southwest Airlines® welcomes 13 additional redeye flights. The airline's summer 2025 schedule now includes 33 overnight flights with service from Hawaii and the West Coast traveling east to various key Southwest cities.

Beginning June 5, 2025, the airline is scheduled to offer redeye service from:

Honolulu to Los Angeles (LAX)

to Lihue, Hawaii to Las Vegas

to Long Beach, Calif. to Baltimore/Washington

to Ontario , Calif. to Baltimore/Washington

to Portland , Ore. to Baltimore/Washington

to Sacramento, Calif. to Orlando, Fla.

to San Francisco to Baltimore/Washington and Nashville

to and San Jose, Calif. to Baltimore/Washington

to Seattle to Baltimore/Washington, Chicago ( Midway ), Houston (Hobby) , and Nashville, Tenn.

The new service complements previously announced redeye flights as Southwest expands its overnight options incrementally.

Seasonal Service Takes Off for the Summer

Springing to Cancun

Customers in Colorado Springs will soon be able to use their passports more conveniently as Southwest ushers in the airport's inaugural international service. Beginning June 14, 2025, seasonal Saturday service is scheduled to launch between Colorado Springs, Colo. and Cancun, Mexico.

From Weekends to Daily

Southwest is resuming seasonal service in multiple markets, connecting Customers to summer hotspots. Some routes have been expanded to daily service throughout the peak travel period.

Starting June 5, 2025, the airline is scheduled to return key seasonal routes with daily service between:

Austin, Texas and Boston

and Baltimore/Washington and Portland, Ore.

and Baltimore/Washington and Seattle

and Dallas and Seattle

and Denver and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

and Denver and Savannah, Ga.

and Nashville, Tenn. and Seattle

Additional seasonal service across the Southwest network, and the carrier's full schedule, are available for purchase today at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 73,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20504. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 1973-2019 annual profitability Our net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.