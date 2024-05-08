SUMMERTIME AND THE WAXING IS EASY WITH SLIICK BY SALON PERFECT MICROWAVE KIT AND GUMMY BEAR HARD WAX BEADS

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLIICK, an American International Industries brand known for its salon-quality hair removal products, prepares consumers for a smooth summer with the ultimate waxing solutions.

Experts recommend a regular waxing routine to get a leg up on summer's skin-baring beach days and pool parties ahead. Low on maintenance, long on results, waxing delivers stubble-free smoothness that lasts for weeks. Unlike shaving which removes surface-level hair, waxing eliminates hair from the root, so it takes longer to grow back. With continued waxing, hair becomes weaker, and regrowth appears finer with fewer in-growns. Waxing also exfoliates skin, leaving it glowy and smooth.

Sliick by Salon Perfect delights DIY'ers with its At-Home Microwave Waxing Kit, containing everything needed for salon-inspired, summer-fresh waxing sessions at home. Easy-to-use Microwave Melting Cup heats up wax beads in minutes for fast hair elimination. Sustainable, reusable and microwave-safe, 100% silicone cup comes with a durable silicone applicator. Smart, ergonomic design ensures safe, easy handling and transferring of hot wax to the skin. Suitable for small areas and quick waxing as it will naturally cool down once removed from the microwave. The complete kit comes with nourishing, vitamin-rich, no-strip hard wax beads, scented with Acai Berry for a juicy summer vibe, only $19.97.

The kit is compatible with Gummy Bears Hard Wax Beads, for easy removal of coarse to fine hair without the need for strips. Soft on skin yet tough on stubble, the gentle, versatile formula lets you achieve flawless results anywhere on face or body-- from brows to bikini line, lips to legs. Adorable pink bears are infused with soothing strawberry seed oil and scent while the cute peachy ones contain skin-softening peach kernel seed oil and scent for a yummy, summery waxing experience 8-ounce jar is only $12.97

About SLIICK

Sliick was born out of the need for an easy and economical way of achieving professional grade, smooth, hair-free skin from the comfort of your own home. Our mission is to make at home hair removal stress-free, easy, and most importantly, FUN! We do this by offering an approachable line up of colorful and experiential skin smoothing products suited for all hair types and skin types with clean formulas in environmentally friendly packaging.

SLIICK is sold in Walmart, domestically and internationally. For more information, visit https://www.salonperfect.com/sliick.html .

Follow on Instagram (@SliickWaxOfficial) and TikTok (@SliickWaxOfficial).

SOURCE AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES