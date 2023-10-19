Summerwell Maple Grove Builds Community with Small Village Feel

News provided by

Greystar

19 Oct, 2023, 10:36 ET

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Summerwell Maple Grove, the newest Summerwell-branded build for rent community, is now open in Maple Grove.

Continue Reading
Summerwell Maple Grove is Greystar's first build for rent community in Minnesota. First residents began moving in on Oct. 18.
Summerwell Maple Grove is Greystar's first build for rent community in Minnesota. First residents began moving in on Oct. 18.

"Summerwell Maple Grove is Greystar's first build for rent community in Minnesota, and we are thrilled to have it here," Ned Dodington, Director of Development, said. "We wanted to make it more than just a build for rent community, so we focused on creating a small village vibe that includes luxurious centralized amenities, tree-lined streets, sidewalks and walking paths to foster a neighborly, sense of connection that resonates with people from all walks of life. Summerwell Maple Grove will provide a comfort and convenience that you won't find in a typical home."

The community is comprised of 220 townhomes that range from 1,187 sq. ft to 1,996 sq. ft. and include two-car attached garages in every home. The included Wi-Fi helps drive the smart home technology hub that controls locks and thermostats. Chef-inspired kitchens have subway tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and 9-foot islands with designer pendant lighting. Select homes have Level 2 EV chargers, and most include a private fenced-in backyard.

Summerwell Maple Grove's design encourages an active lifestyle with a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio with a playroom in the clubhouse, putting green and walking trails. Residents can unwind at an outdoor fireplace by the resort-style pool or take their dog to meet friends at the community dog park. The community also has a playground and heated bus waiting room for school-age residents.

The community is conveniently located near a wide variety of dining and shopping, including the Shops at Arbor Lake, which is just a mile away. There are many opportunities to enjoy outdoor fun at Elm Creek Recreation Area, Central Park of Maple Grove, Fish Lake Regional Park, Maple Lakes Park, and Kerber Park. Maple Grove is home to several quality schools, including Fernbrook Elementary, Osseo Middle School, and Maple Grove Senior High School.

Summerwell Maple Grove provides easy access to US-94 and MN-610 for commuters as the town continues to grow with the announced expansion of Boston Scientific. If residents would prefer to skip the commute, the community offers remote workspaces as well.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated build for rent platform focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.summerwellmaplegrove.com.

About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar

Also from this source

Greystar Expands Rental Housing Options in Atlanta with Four Apartment Communities Nearing Completion

Greystar Expands Rental Housing Options in Atlanta with Four Apartment Communities Nearing Completion

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
Avenida Carrollton Begins Preleasing for Area's First-of its-Kind Active Adult 55+ Community

Avenida Carrollton Begins Preleasing for Area's First-of its-Kind Active Adult 55+ Community

Avenida Partners is excited to announce the launch of pre-leasing and private tours for Avenida Carrollton, the area's first active adult 55+...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.