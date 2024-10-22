Summerwell Sunterra Now Offering Tours

Opening marks Greystar's first build for rent project in the Houston area

KATY, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced today that its latest Summerwell-branded community, Summerwell Sunterra, is now offering tours and welcoming move-ins.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated build for rent brand focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

"We're excited to open our doors at Summerwell Sunterra to renters looking for the privacy and comfort of a single family home without the hassles of ownership," Brian Herwald, Managing Director of development for Greystar said. "Residents also have the added benefit of living within the master planned Sunterra community with access to The Retreat Amenity Village and so much more. Whether floating along the lazy river, grabbing a game of pickleball or hosting a barbecue in their private backyard, our residents will get the feeling of getting away from it all on a daily basis."

The amenities in the Retreat Amenity Village, which is a across the street, include:

Resort-style pool

Lazy river

Kids splash zone

Boardwalk

Event lawn

Pickleball courts

Horseshoe pits

Yoga lawn

Dog park

Resident lounge

Residents also have access to Sunterra's nearby 3.5-acre Crystal Lagoon. The lagoon features a beach-like area with sand, cabanas and a floating dock that allows kayaks and paddleboards to launch. The Crystal Lagoon is slated to open in May 2025.

Summerwell Sunterra consists of 156 townhomes and detached single-family rental homes in three- and four-bedroom layouts that range from 1,500 sq. ft. to 1,800 sq. ft. Each home features a two-car garage, beautiful landscaping and fully fenced-in private backyard.

Homes will also include:

20' deep driveways

Open concept floor plans bathed in natural light

Granite countertops

Hardwood-style floors available in two options

Oversized primary closets

SmartRent smart home features with electronic locks, thermostats and hub

Ceiling fans

Stainless steel appliances

Washer and dryer

Storage space

To schedule a tour, please visit www.summerwellsunterra.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 997,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com

