Summit Academy and Target Announce North Star Innovation Center in North Minneapolis

As a leader in workforce development in the Twin Cities, Summit Academy trains nearly 1,000 adults each year with marketable skills in healthcare, construction trades and information technology (IT), alongside a 10-week GED program. Students attend without paying any out-of-pocket tuition or student loans, and the NSIC will be a training center specifically for careers in IT and new technologies.

"We've invested in North Minneapolis to support a strong quality of life for families in the neighborhood, and the Regional Acceleration Center is an important part of that investment," said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. "With its expertise in helping Black families and other residents overcome social and racial inequities, Summit Academy is an excellent community resource. We're proud to welcome them to the RAC and to work together to advance racial equity in our hometown."

The NSIC will serve as a cornerstone of the Northside STEM District, which Summit Academy and other Northside organizations created, offering early learning and after-school programming. The Northside STEM District provides access to equipment and STEM experiences, in addition to increasing job opportunities and business connections for Black STEM professionals.

"The North Star Innovation Center will be an inspiring and transformative place where Black men and women will build new opportunities for themselves and their families," said Summit Academy OIC's President & CEO Louis King. "Alongside Target and the Northside community, we're taking action against racial inequity. Thousands will have their lives changed at the North Star Innovation Center, as it's a tangible, real, concrete way for us to create a better future, where people of all races can do something to help themselves and to help others. This space will be a place where people demonstrate that the best social service program is a job."

This partnership is the latest step in Target's longstanding commitment to its hometown and communities nationwide to address systemic issues. Target recently announced $10 million to advance social justice and support recovery efforts, and also pledged 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting services for Black-, Indigenous- and people-of-color-owned small businesses in the Twin Cities to help them rebuild. In North Minneapolis specifically, Target has invested more than $11 million over the last decade, working with nearly 20 partners such as the Northside Achievement Zone (NAZ), Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) and Metropolitan Economic Development Association (Meda) that work to create opportunities for the community and increase its economic vitality.

The RAC is located at Penn and Plymouth in North Minneapolis and the NSIC will be open for Summit Academy's February enrollment. Interested individuals can apply here: https://www.saoic.org/

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

To learn more about Target's commitment to racial equity and social justice, visit https://corporate.target.com/about/purpose-history/our-commitments/racial-equity-and-social-justice.

About Summit Academy IOC

Summit Academy OIC in North Minneapolis is a leader in workforce development in the Twin Cities, training nearly 1,000 adults each year with marketable skills in healthcare, construction trades and information technology (IT), alongside a 10-week GED program. Academy students attend without paying any out-of-pocket tuition or student loans and participate in 20-week training programs that prepare them for the workforce.

To learn more about Summit Academy IOC's work in the community, visit https://www.saoic.org/.

