Target Invites Consumers to Step Into the Holidays with Immersive Shopping Experiences, Early Black Friday Deals and Community Giving

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that as it turns on the holiday magic this weekend, it's pulling out the stops to be consumers' go-to partner for the hottest gifts at great deals, in an immersive holiday experience, while also supporting communities nationwide.

According to Harris Poll data, 83% of parents see themselves as their families' "Chief Joy Officer." With Target's launch of its Step Into the Holidays campaign, combined with on-trend products, new deals throughout the season, and community giving efforts nationwide, Target is spreading holiday joy even further, all season long.

Step Into the Holidays : an immersive new guest experience

Launching Nov. 2, Target's marquee holiday campaign, Step Into the Holidays, invites guests to be transported into a whimsical, stylish Target universe where everyday shopping feels extraordinary – turning holiday shopping stress into joyful adventures. The campaign is set to Benson Boone's "Mystical Magical," with choreography by Christopher Scott and highlights some of the season's most covetable gifting and entertaining items.

Step Into the Holidays introduces an ensemble of characters designed to add extra delight to the shopping trip. The Get-Ready Yeti — an 8-foot-tall, lovable helper transforms into Tinsel Yeti for Black Friday fun. Later in the season, he will be joined by The Gifting Mice and Buttons the Gingerbread, each representing the joy of gifting, gathering and cozying up. They'll appear on digital platforms, on broadcast and streaming and in the Gigglescape plush line — all seamlessly connected with Target's viral Kris K. from Target who returns this year as the ultimate holiday mission man.

To bring this to life in the shopping experience, each of Target's nearly 2,000 stores will transform into nostalgic Alpine Villages filled with festive décor, surprises and for the first time, the retailer will have weekend events in each store throughout the season. Target's reimagined digital app will also offer inspiration and holiday shopping for consumers wherever and whenever they choose to shop.

"Through every choice we make, from our creative, to our in store and online experiences, our goal this holiday season is simple: to be every guest's go-to holiday partner, meeting them where they are," said Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, Target. "The holidays can be a stressful time, but through immersive experiences, incredible early deals on the season's coolest gifts and our Holiday Price Match Guarantee, we're bringing joy to every step of the season, making holiday shopping fun, easy and full of festive moments for families. And, we're taking that joy beyond our shelves – through local community giving, we're spreading the holiday joy to even more families this season."

Early deals to kick-start shopping

McKinsey data from September show that two-thirds of consumers are planning to start holiday shopping before Black Friday. Target is answering the call with four ways to save on 20,000 new, on-trend items this season – in stores and online – with gifts already starting at $5:

Deal of the Day : One-day-only savings of up to 50%, plus exclusive deals for members of Target Circle, Target's free-to-join loyalty program. Guests will find big savings on Target owned brands — from Pillowfort's Weighted Plush Kids Throw Pillow to Gigglescape toys like the Yeti stuffed animal — plus top national brands including Apple, Dyson, Ninja and Disney.

: One-day-only savings of up to 50%, plus exclusive deals for members of Target Circle, Target's free-to-join loyalty program. Guests will find big savings on Target owned brands — from Pillowfort's Weighted Plush Kids Throw Pillow to Gigglescape toys like the Yeti stuffed animal — plus top national brands including Apple, Dyson, Ninja and Disney. Weeklong deals : Every Sunday from Nov. 2 through Dec. 24, Target will roll out hundreds of fresh deals. Guests can preview upcoming offers every Friday in the Target Weekly Ad.

: Every Sunday from Nov. 2 through Dec. 24, Target will roll out hundreds of fresh deals. Guests can preview upcoming offers every Friday in the Target Weekly Ad. Early Black Friday Sale: Target's three-day Early Black Friday Sale is back Nov. 6-8, bringing even deeper discounts this year with most at 40% off or higher. In addition to these early Black Friday savings, Target will also offer stock-up deals to help guests save on top groceries and everyday essentials.

Target's three-day Early Black Friday Sale is back Nov. 6-8, bringing even deeper discounts this year with most at 40% off or higher. In addition to these early Black Friday savings, Target will also offer stock-up deals to help guests save on top groceries and everyday essentials. Holiday Price Match Guarantee: From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, Target will match its own prices if they go lower later in the season. Guests can save even more with personalized Target Circle offers and get 5% off everyday purchases with the Target Circle Card.*

Bringing the holidays to our communities

In addition to a distinct holiday shopping experience, Target's hosting its annual Great Giftogether to deliver nearly $1.5 million in support to 2,000+ communities where it runs stores and supply chain facilities. Through the program, local teams partner with nonprofits to identify families in need, then fulfill wish lists to make the holidays brighter. Thousands of team members will volunteer to pick, purchase and wrap gifts, supported by Target and community partners.

Beyond the Great Giftogether, the Target team will support local communities through long-time partners like Gillette Children's Hospital, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks and more — reflecting a year-round commitment to community.

