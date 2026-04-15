Summit Fire & Security Enters California with Two New Branch Offices in San Jose and Rocklin.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Fire & Security LLC, a subsidiary of SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies) and a leading provider of end-to-end fire protection and life safety services, is proud to announce the opening of two new branch locations in San Jose, California and Rocklin, California.

These new locations will enable Summit Fire & Security to provide comprehensive fire protection and security services throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento regions, including inspection, maintenance, monitoring, and installation of all life safety systems.

"Expanding into San Jose and Rocklin is an exciting opportunity to bring trusted, full-service fire protection to Northern California," said Daryl Brown, Regional Operations Manager at Summit Fire & Security. "We ensure our customers stay compliant with the latest codes and regulations, while providing high-quality service for all fire life safety and security systems, ensuring people, properties, and operations are protected."

The San Jose branch will serve the greater Bay Area, supporting a wide range of commercial, industrial, and HOA clients. The Rocklin branch will extend coverage throughout the Sacramento area and surrounding communities.

About Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security provides superior service to local and regional customers with a comprehensive suite of fire protection, security, and life safety solutions. For more information about Summit Fire & Security and its services, visit www.SummitFireSecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Lee

VP of Marketing and Communications

Summit Fire & Security

[email protected]

651-288-0681

SOURCE Summit Fire & Security