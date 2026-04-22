Summit Fire & Security Expands California Presence with a New Branch in Orange County

TUSTIN, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Fire & Security LLC, a subsidiary of SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies) and a leading provider of end-to-end fire protection and life safety services, is proud to announce the opening of a new branch office in Orange County, California. This expansion strengthens the company's presence in California and reinforces its commitment to delivering responsive, high-quality service to customers across the region.

The new Orange County office will provide comprehensive fire and life safety solutions, including inspection, maintenance, monitoring, and installation of fire alarm, sprinkler, and security systems. The location also supports marine fire protection services that meet international marine codes and vessel-specific requirements.

"We're excited to open our new branch in Southern California," said Brian Hoerner, Regional Vice President at Summit Fire & Security. "This expansion allows us to deliver a full suite of fire and life safety services to the Orange County market while also creating strong career opportunities for industry professionals."

Strategically located to serve the greater Los Angeles area, the new branch enables Summit Fire & Security to build strong local partnerships and deliver tailored solutions to a diverse range of industries, including commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, and multi-family residential.

This expansion reflects Summit Fire & Security's continued investment in regional growth, operational excellence, and customer-focused service—ensuring clients have a trusted partner for all their fire and life safety needs.

About Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security provides superior service to local and regional customers with a comprehensive suite of fire protection, security, and life safety solutions. For more information about Summit Fire & Security and its services, visit www.SummitFireSecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Lee

VP of Marketing and Communications

Summit Fire & Security

[email protected]

651-288-0681

SOURCE Summit Fire & Security