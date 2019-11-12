Summit Global Investments Awarded Two Institutional Asset Management Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) announces that they recently won two awards at The Institutional Asset Management Awards (IAMA) 2019, one of the most prestigious awards programs for the asset management industry in North America. SGI won the Active US Large Cap Strategy of the Year for the SGI U.S. Large Cap Equity Strategy, and the ESG Strategy of the Year for the SGI Global Equity Strategy. Overall, SGI received eight nominations across its equity strategies for their unique managed risk approach to equities.

"We are honored to receive these awards," said Dave Harden, President and CIO of Summit Global Investments. "As a team, we are very proud to be recognized for our commitment to delivering reliable growth without exposure to unnecessary risk."

The team at SGI utilizes a quantitative multi-factor process to analyze the market and select the best possible stocks, then incorporates fundamental analysis to examine for unforeseen risks, and ESG characteristics. The goal is to invest in outstanding companies with the least potential for surprises.

About the Institutional Asset Management Awards:

The Institutional Asset Management Awards, in association with Pension Bridge, is the most prestigious awards program of its kind in North America. With an independent and rigorous judging process, the awards recognize and reward performance and excellence across various strategies; enabling asset managers to benchmark and prove themselves against their competition. The awards are decided via a quantitative and qualitative judging methodology - heavily researched with an expert advisory board and the market - to ensure the metrics and weightings are reflective of investment decisions being made by CIOs. The fund categories are open to any funds that have institutional investors, including, but not limited to, SMAs. The 2019 winners were announced at a ceremony at The Metropolitan Club in New York on November 6, where over 100 industry professionals gathered to celebrate the outstanding work achieved over the past 12 months.

About Summit Global Investments, LLC: Summit Global Investments, LLC, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Established in 2010, SGI manages over $1 Billion in assets across its U.S. Large Cap, U.S. Small Cap, Global Equity and Asset Allocation strategies. The firm is 100% privately owned and is comprised of an experienced and award-winning investment management team.

