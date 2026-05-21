Summit Global Investments Launches the Next Evolution of Family Office Advisory with Expanded Global Capabilities and Institutional Investment Depth

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (Summit Global) today announced the next evolution of Summit Global Family Office, an elevated family office platform designed to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, entrepreneurs, and globally connected clients. The platform delivers a highly integrated framework of institutional investment management, global advisory, private capital access, and long-term wealth stewardship.

The expansion marks a significant advancement in the firm's Family Office capabilities, highlighted by the addition of J. Golden Moore as Director of Global Client Advisory. Moore brings extensive experience advising internationally active families and complex global wealth structures, further strengthening Summit Global's ability to support clients navigating cross-border investments, multi-jurisdictional planning, international family governance, and globally diversified wealth.

The enhanced capabilities are now showcased through the launch of the firm's new Family Office website at SGIFO.com.

Unlike many traditional family office platforms that outsource investment management, Summit Global Family Office is built upon the firm's deeply rooted institutional investment platform. Summit Global maintains a seasoned internal investment team with decades of experience managing institutional portfolios, mutual funds, ETFs, model strategies, fixed income mandates, private capital, and alternative investment solutions. This integrated institutional core provides families with a rare advantage: direct access to institutional-level investment insight and portfolio management embedded within the broader Family Office experience itself.

The firm has also strengthened its Family Office leadership bench under Steve Farrell, Head of Family Office and Director of Fixed Income & Private Capital. Under Farrell's leadership, Summit Global Family Office continues to expand its capabilities across private capital, wealth structuring, founder transition planning, philanthropy, multi-generational continuity, and complex family advisory services—delivering a concierge-level experience designed around long-term stewardship and enduring family relationships.

"Summit Global Family Office represents the pinnacle of our advisory capabilities," said Dave Harden, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "Our team is committed to serving as trusted stewards of wealth for families and individuals who require not only advanced investment solutions, but also the highly tailored strategies and discretion that only an experienced, dedicated division can provide."

The Family Office platform integrates expertise across virtually every dimension of complex family wealth, including:

Institutional Investment Management & Portfolio Oversight

Global Advisory & Cross-Border Wealth Coordination

Private Capital & Alternative Investments

Multi-Family Office Services

Tax-Aware Wealth Structuring & Estate Coordination

Philanthropic Advisory & Impact Planning

Business Transition & Succession Advisory

Founder Liquidity Event Planning

Multi-Generational Continuity & Governance Strategies

Risk Management & Insurance Solutions

"For our Family Office team, we're not just managing assets, we're building a legacy for the families we serve," added Farrell. "We view every relationship as a long-term partnership dedicated to protecting, growing, and transitioning wealth across generations."

The new Family Office experience reflects Summit Global's broader philosophy around enduring stewardship: combining institutional strength, global perspective, and highly personalized client care within a modern Family Office framework built for increasingly complex wealth.

About Summit Global

Summit Global is a multi-channel financial services firm offering institutional investment management, private wealth advisory, family office services, and financial protection and income solutions through its family of specialized enterprise groups. United by a commitment to disciplined investing and client-focused stewardship, Summit Global supports the evolving needs of institutions, advisors, families, business owners, and high-net-worth investors through integrated, long-term financial strategies.

Important Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, or an offer to buy or sell any security or investment product. Investment advisory and family office services are offered through appropriately registered entities and qualified professionals. Certain investment opportunities, including private capital and alternative investments, may only be available to qualified or accredited investors.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any forward-looking statements regarding future plans, capabilities, or expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Summit Global Investments does not provide legal or tax advice. Clients should consult their own professional advisors regarding their individual circumstances. Additional information regarding Summit Global Investments' advisory services and disclosures is available upon request.

SOURCE Summit Global Investments