Summit Hotel Properties Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

On November 6, 2019 , dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins ( 10:50 AM ET ). Enter conference identification code 1389184. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, November 13, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 1389184. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until January 31, 2020.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 70 hotels with a total of 10,803 guestrooms located in 24 states.

