SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

  1. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.
  2. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link.  A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until January 31, 2024.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of September 26, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook.com/SummitHotelProperties.

