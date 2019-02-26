Summit Hotel Properties Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"Our results for the fourth quarter came in at the high-end of our expectations as better than expected demand, across several of our key markets, partially offset the comparison we had to the very strong fourth quarter of 2017," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our outlook for 2019 assumes a continuation of the current operating environment. We remain confident in our differentiated investment thesis of owning high-quality, well-located assets with efficient operating models and its ability to generate attractive long-term investment returns. We have taken advantage of a favorable transaction environment by completing approximately $120 million of asset sales over the last twelve months at very attractive capitalization rates and we continue to invest capital to add value across the portfolio," commented Mr. Hansen.

Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased to $71.0 million , or $0.68 per diluted share, compared with $79.2 million , or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2017.

Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 0.8 percent to $121.74 from the same period in 2017. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") increased 1.3 percent to $156.18 compared to the same period in 2017, which was partially offset by an occupancy decline of 0.5 percent to 77.9 percent.

Same-store RevPAR decreased 0.2 percent to $119.53 from the same period in 2017. Same-store ADR increased 1.6 percent to $153.87 compared to the same period in 2017, which was offset by an occupancy decline of 1.8 percent to 77.7 percent.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $205.9 million, a decrease of 0.2 percent from the same period in 2017. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 81 basis points to 37.0 percent from 37.8 percent in the same period of 2017. Excluding the effect of a 9.3 percent increase in property taxes, pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 29 basis points to 37.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITDAre increased 9.1 percent to $196.5 million from $180.1 million in the same period of 2017.

AFFO increased 5.1 percent to $141.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $134.1 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the same period of 2017.

The Company acquired the 150-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown on September 12, 2018, for a purchase price of $71.0 million at a forward twelve-month capitalization rate of 8.1 percent.

The Company sold eight hotels containing 910 guestrooms for an aggregate sales price of $106.8 million. The eight properties were sold at a trailing capitalization rate of 7.7 percent and resulted in the realization of an aggregate net gain on sale of $42.5 million.

The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,047

$ 2,389

$ 70,973

$ 79,234 Net income per diluted share $ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.68

$ 0.79 Total revenues $ 132,509

$ 131,745

$ 567,270

$ 515,377 EBITDAre (1) $ 43,839

$ 43,231

$ 192,533

$ 173,496 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 45,015

$ 44,479

$ 196,480

$ 180,148 FFO (1) $ 29,522

$ 26,487

$ 131,324

$ 121,856 Adjusted FFO (1) $ 31,289

$ 31,499

$ 140,989

$ 134,111 FFO per diluted share and unit (1) (2) $ 0.28

$ 0.25

$ 1.26

$ 1.21 Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1) (2) $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 1.35

$ 1.34















Pro Forma (3)













RevPAR $ 113.55

$ 115.04

$ 121.74

$ 120.83 RevPAR Growth -1.3%





0.8%



Hotel EBITDA $ 47,072

$ 47,506

$ 205,941

$ 206,262 Hotel EBITDA margin 35.5%

36.1%

37.0%

37.8% Hotel EBITDA margin growth -61 bps





-81 bps





















(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.



(2) Amounts are based on 104,143,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,184,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively, and 104,315,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 100,372,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 77 hotels owned as of December 31, 2018, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2017. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2017, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased to $2.0 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $2.4 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period of 2017.

Pro forma RevPAR decreased 1.3 percent to $113.55 from the same period in 2017. Pro forma ADR increased 0.9 percent to $152.41, which was offset by an occupancy decline of 2.2 percent to 74.5 percent.

Same-store RevPAR decreased 1.5 percent to $111.03 from the same period in 2017. Same-store ADR increased 1.3 percent to $150.30 compared to the same period in 2017, which was offset by an occupancy decline of 2.8 percent to 73.9 percent.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $47.1 million, a decrease of 0.9 percent from the same period in 2017. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 61 basis points to 35.5 percent from 36.1 percent in the same period of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDAre increased 1.2 percent to $45.0 million from $44.5 million in the same period of 2017.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") decreased 0.7 percent to $31.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, from $31.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the same period of 2017.

Capital Improvements

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company invested $17.1 million and $66.6 million in capital improvements, respectively. Among the notable projects completed during the year were comprehensive renovations of the 252-guestroom Holiday Inn Express & Suites San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and the 165-guestroom Marriott Boulder. In addition, the Company invested $32.4 million into its hotels acquired during 2016 and 2017, which primarily relates to change-of-ownership property improvement plans and represents nearly 50 percent of total spend during the year. The Company anticipates investing $40.0 to $60.0 million in capital improvements across its portfolio in 2019.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter, the Company completed the following capital markets transactions:

On December 6, 2018, the Company closed on a new $600 million unsecured credit facility which increased the size of the facility by $150 million, extended the maturity dates, reduced borrowing costs, enhanced flexibility, and expanded the Company's bank group. The upsized credit facility is comprised of a $400 million unsecured revolving line of credit and a $200 million unsecured term loan and replaced the Company's previous $450 million unsecured credit facility. The $400 million revolving line of credit matures in March 2023 and can be extended to March 2024, subject to certain conditions, and the $200 million term loan matures in April 2024. The new credit facility includes an accordion feature that will allow the Company to request additional lender commitments up to a total of $900 million. The interest rate on the credit facility is based on a pricing grid ranging from 135 basis points to 210 basis points plus LIBOR for the $200 million term loan and 140 basis points to 215 basis points plus LIBOR for the $400 million revolving line of credit, depending upon the Company's leverage ratio.

On December 31, 2018, the Company repaid, without any prepayment penalty, four mortgage loans totaling $107.1 million that were scheduled to mature in March 2019 and had an average interest rate of 5.18 percent. The repayment of these loans increased the Company's average time to maturity to nearly five years and there are no significant debt maturities until November 2022.

At December 31, 2018, the Company had the following:

Total outstanding debt of $965.0 million with a weighted average interest rate of 4.27 percent.

After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $569.1 million, or 59 percent, of our debt had fixed interest rates, and $395.9 million, or 41 percent had variable interest rates.

Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $285.0 million.

. Total net debt, which the Company defines as total outstanding debt less cash and cash equivalents, to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.7x.

At February 18, 2019, the Company had the following:

Total outstanding debt of $949.4 million with a weighted average interest rate of 4.27 percent.

After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $568.7 million, or 60 percent, of our debt had fixed interest rates, and $380.8 million, or 40 percent had variable interest rates.

Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $300.0 million.

. Total net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.7x.

Subsequent Events

On January 31, 2019, the Company acquired a fee simple interest in the real estate at its Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore Hunt Valley for a purchase price of $4.1 million. The hotel is no longer subject to a ground lease and the Company will no longer be required to make annual ground lease payments equal to $0.4 million, resulting in an effective capitalization rate of 10.0 percent.

On February 12, 2019, the Company completed the sale of the 66-guestroom Holiday Inn Express and 64-guestroom Country Inn & Suites located in Charleston, WV for an aggregate sales price of $11.6 million which resulted in an estimated combined gain on sale of $4.1 million. The aggregate sales price, plus estimated future capital improvements, represents a capitalization rate of 7.4 percent for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The two hotels had an average RevPAR of $79.82, which was 34 percent lower than the Company's pro forma portfolio average RevPAR, and hotel EBITDA margin of 33.3 percent, which was 370 basis points lower than the portfolio average for the same period. Net proceeds from the sale were applied to reduce the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility.

Dividends

On February 1, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The annualized dividend of $0.72 per common share and per common unit represents an annual dividend yield of 6.2 percent based on the February 25, 2019 closing stock price.

In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of:

$0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The common and preferred dividends are payable on February 28, 2019 to holders of record as of February 14, 2019.

2019 Outlook

The Company is providing its outlook for the full year 2019 based on 75 hotels owned as of February 26, 2019. There are no future acquisitions, dispositions, or additional capital markets activities assumed in the Company's outlook for full year 2019 beyond those previously mentioned.

FULL YEAR 2019 ($ in thousands, except RevPAR and per unit data)

Low

High Pro forma RevPAR (75) 1 $122.25

$126.00 Pro forma RevPAR growth (75) 1 0.00%

3.00% RevPAR (same-store 73) 2 $121.25

$125.00 RevPAR growth (same-store 73) 2 0.00%

3.00% Adjusted EBITDAre $186,700

$199,000 Adjusted FFO $127,200

$140,200 Adjusted FFO per diluted unit 3 $1.22

$1.34 Capital improvements $40,000

$60,000





(1) As of February 26, 2019, the Company owned 75 hotels. Pro forma outlook information for the full year 2019 includes operating estimates for 75 hotels as if each hotel had been owned since January 1, 2018.



(2) As of February 26, 2019, the Company owned 73 same-store hotels. The same-store outlook information includes operating estimates for 73 hotels owned by the Company since January 1, 2018.



(3) Assumes weighted average diluted common shares and units outstanding of 104,300,000 for the full year 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 2,065,554

$ 2,059,492 Investment in hotel properties under development -

23,793 Undeveloped land 2,267

2,942 Assets held for sale, net 7,633

1,193 Investment in real estate loans, net 30,700

12,356 Cash and cash equivalents 44,088

36,545 Restricted cash 28,468

29,462 Trade receivables, net 13,978

16,985 Prepaid expenses and other 10,111

9,454 Deferred charges, net 4,691

5,221 Other assets 14,807

12,431 Total assets $ 2,222,297

$ 2,209,874 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 958,712

$ 868,236 Accounts payable 5,391

7,774 Accrued expenses and other 66,050

56,488 Total liabilities 1,030,153

932,498







Total stockholders' equity 1,189,849

1,274,502 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 2,295

2,874 Total equity 1,192,144

1,277,376 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,222,297

$ 2,209,874

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues: (Unaudited)







Room $ 121,788

$ 121,824

$ 523,439

$ 479,934 Food and beverage 6,110

6,201

24,773

21,919 Other 4,611

3,720

19,058

13,524 Total revenues 132,509

131,745

567,270

515,377 Expenses:













Room 28,752

28,280

119,724

108,715 Food and beverage 4,657

4,725

19,447

17,002 Other hotel operating expenses 37,444

37,537

158,917

144,258 Property taxes, insurance and other 11,089

10,048

43,339

37,419 Management fees 3,593

4,241

18,521

18,210 Depreciation and amortization 25,872

23,875

101,013

85,927 Corporate general and administrative 4,430

4,599

21,509

19,597 Hotel property acquisition costs -

-

-

354 Loss on impairment of assets 1,075

-

1,075

- Total expenses 116,912

113,305

483,545

431,482 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets, net (640)

(322)

41,474

43,209 Operating income 14,957

18,118

125,199

127,104 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (11,365)

(8,201)

(41,944)

(29,687) Other income, net 1,363

931

6,949

3,778 Total other expense (10,002)

(7,270)

(34,995)

(25,909) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,955

10,848

90,204

101,195 Income tax benefit (expense) 802

(1,061)

922

(1,674) Net income 5,757

9,787

91,126

99,521 Non-controlling interest in Operating Partnership (1)

(18)

(205)

(307) Net income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. 5,756

9,769

90,921

99,214 Preferred dividends (3,709)

(4,808)

(16,671)

(17,408) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

(2,572)

(3,277)

(2,572) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,047

$ 2,389

$ 70,973

$ 79,234 Earnings per share:













Basic and diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.68

$ 0.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 103,682

103,265

103,623

99,406 Diluted 103,759

103,653

103,842

99,780 Dividends per share $ 0.18

$ 0.17

$ 0.72

$ 0.67

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income $ 5,757

$ 9,787

$ 91,126

$ 99,521 Preferred dividends (3,709)

(4,808)

(16,671)

(17,408) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

(2,572)

(3,277)

(2,572) Net income applicable to common shares and units $ 2,048

$ 2,407

$ 71,178

$ 79,541 Real estate-related depreciation (1) 25,759

23,758

100,545

85,524 Loss on impairment of assets 1,075

-

1,075

- Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 640

322

(41,474)

(43,209) FFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 29,522

$ 26,487

$ 131,324

$ 121,856 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 95

-

712

- Amortization of deferred financing costs 478

469

1,973

2,022 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 113

117

468

403 Equity-based compensation 1,298

1,404

6,665

5,887 Hotel property acquisition costs -

-

-

354 Debt transaction costs 136

15

401

195 Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

2,572

3,277

2,572 Non-cash interest income (2) (517)

(284)

(2,045)

(284) Casualty losses (recoveries), net 164

113

(1,786)

500 Non-cash income tax related to adjustment to deferred tax asset -

606

-

606 AFFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 31,289

$ 31,499

$ 140,989

$ 134,111 Weighted average diluted common shares/common units (2) 104,143

104,184

104,315

100,372 FFO per common share and unit $0.28

$0.25

$1.26

$1.21 AFFO per common share and unit $0.30

$0.30

$1.35

$1.34





(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income $ 5,757

$ 9,787

$ 91,126

$ 99,521

Depreciation and amortization 25,872

23,875

101,013

85,927

Interest expense 11,365

8,201

41,944

29,687

Interest income (68)

(15)

(229)

(104)

Income tax (benefit) expense (802)

1,061

(922)

1,674

EBITDA 42,124

42,909

232,932

216,705

Loss on impairment of assets 1,075

-

1,075

-

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 640

322

(41,474)

(43,209)

EBITDAre 43,839

43,231

192,533

173,496

Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 95

-

712

-

Equity-based compensation 1,298

1,404

6,665

5,887

Hotel property acquisition costs -

-

-

354

Debt transaction costs 136

15

401

195

Non-cash interest income (1) (517)

(284)

(2,045)

(284)

Casualty losses (recoveries), net 164

113

(1,786)

500

Adjusted EBITDAre (2) $ 45,015

$ 44,479

$ 196,480

$ 180,148

























(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(2) Adjusted EBITDAre is consistent with the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in historical periods. Please see non-GAAP financial measures disclosure at the end of this release for additional detail.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Pro forma room revenue $ 121,794

$ 121,525

$ 514,321

$ 506,388 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 10,723

9,973

42,941

39,713 Pro forma total revenues 132,517

131,498

557,262

546,101 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 85,445

83,992

351,321

339,839 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 47,072

$ 47,506

$ 205,941

$ 206,262 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 35.5%

36.1%

37.0%

37.8%

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures















Revenue:













Total revenues $ 132,509

$ 131,745

$ 567,270

$ 515,377 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) -

7,287

7,862

76,101 Total revenues - dispositions (2) 8

(7,534)

(17,870)

(45,377) Pro forma total revenues 132,517

131,498

557,262

546,101















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 85,535

84,831

359,948

325,604 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) -

4,221

3,547

44,754 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) (90)

(5,060)

(12,174)

(30,519) Pro forma hotel operating expenses 85,445

83,992

351,321

339,839















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating income 14,957

18,118

125,199

127,104 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 640

322

(41,474)

(43,209) Loss on impairment 1,075

-

1,075

- Hotel property acquisition costs -

-

-

354 Corporate general and administrative 4,430

4,599

21,509

19,597 Depreciation and amortization 25,872

23,875

101,013

85,927 Hotel EBITDA 46,974

46,914

207,322

189,773 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) -

3,066

4,315

31,347 Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) 98

(2,474)

(5,696)

(14,858) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 47,072

$ 47,506

$ 205,941

$ 206,262





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 77 hotels owned as of December 31, 2018, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2017. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2017 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2017, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2017 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except operating metrics)



2018



Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year Ended December 31,

2018 Pro forma room revenue $ 123,127

$ 136,656

$ 132,744

$ 121,794

$ 514,321 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 10,218

11,135

10,865

10,723

42,941 Pro forma total revenues 133,345

147,791

143,609

132,517

557,262 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 85,506

90,184

90,186

85,445

351,321 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 47,839

$ 57,607

$ 53,423

$ 47,072

$ 205,941 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 35.9%

39.0%

37.2%

35.5%

37.0%



















Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)

















Rooms sold 784,494

856,660

852,779

799,113

3,293,046 Rooms available 1,033,380

1,046,262

1,072,597

1,072,628

4,224,867 Occupancy 75.9%

81.9%

79.5%

74.5%

77.9% ADR $ 156.95

$ 159.52

$ 155.66

$ 152.41

$ 156.18 RevPAR $ 119.15

$ 130.61

$ 123.76

$ 113.55

$ 121.74



















Actual Statistics

















Rooms sold 840,173

908,357

855,950

799,113

3,403,593 Rooms available 1,101,780

1,114,542

1,082,225

1,072,628

4,371,175 Occupancy 76.3%

81.5%

79.1%

74.5%

77.9% ADR $ 154.22

$ 154.84

$ 153.55

$ 152.40

$ 153.79 RevPAR $ 117.60

$ 126.20

$ 121.44

$ 113.54

$ 119.75

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures



Revenue:

Total revenues $ 140,199

$ 152,222

$ 142,340

$ 132,509

$ 567,270 Total revenues from acquisitions (1) 2,038

3,271

2,553

-

7,862 Total revenues from dispositions (2) (8,892)

(7,702)

(1,284)

8

(17,870) Pro forma total revenues 133,345

147,791

143,609

132,517

557,262



















Hotel Operating Expenses:

















Total hotel operating expenses 89,812

94,218

90,383

85,535

359,948 Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1) 1,144

1,314

1,089

-

3,547 Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2) (5,450)

(5,348)

(1,286)

(90)

(12,174) Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 85,506

90,184

90,186

85,445

351,321



















Hotel EBITDA:

















Operating income 18,491

44,761

46,990

14,957

125,199 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 43

(17,331)

(24,826)

640

(41,474) Loss on impairment of assets -

-

-

1,075

1,075 Hotel property acquisition costs -

-

-

-

- Corporate general and administrative 6,607

5,620

4,852

4,430

21,509 Depreciation and amortization 25,246

24,954

24,941

25,872

101,013 Hotel EBITDA 50,387

58,004

51,957

46,974

207,322 Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1) 894

1,957

1,464

-

4,315 Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2) (3,442)

(2,354)

2

98

(5,696) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 47,839

$ 57,607

$ 53,423

$ 47,072

$ 205,941



















